SECTIONS
Education Politics US News Weather
Print

Trump Approves Disaster Declaration for Florence

President Donald Trump (L) speaks while meeting with FEMA Administrator Brock Long in the Oval Office.Win McNamee / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump, left, speaks while meeting with FEMA Administrator Brock Long in the Oval Office. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 9:56am
Print

As North Carolina faces continued flooding from Tropical Storm Florence, President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration that will speed the deployment of federal resources to help the storm-ravaged region.

Trump’s declaration provides “grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” according to the declaration, which was posted on the White House media pool website. The declaration focuses on those counties within North Carolina that have suffered the greatest damage to date.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has called Florence an “uninvited brute” that could wipe out communities with its flooding, NPR reported.

Prior to the storm’s onslaught on the Carolina coast, Trump approved a vast federal response, the White House said Friday.

Trump has alerted more than 3,800 federal employees, which included more than 1,000 employees of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist state and local governments with rescues and other needs.

TRENDING: Rising Socialist Candidate’s Bizarre Past Exposed Days Before Election

As federal workers prepared to go to work, Trump cheered them on.

“Great job FEMA, First Responders and Law Enforcement – not easy, very dangerous, tremendous talent. America is proud of you. Keep it all going – finish strong!” he tweeted Friday.

Trump contacted North Carolina officials Friday to ensure that the federal response met their needs, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said, according to The Hill.

Do you approve of the work President Donald Trump is doing to help North Carolina?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“President Trump assured each elected official that the federal government stood ready and prepared to assist with anything their state and respective communities would need during this natural disaster,” Gidley said.

“The president has been monitoring hurricane Florence throughout the day and has received updates regarding the impact of this devastating storm,” he added.

As Florence built up strength before pounding both North Carolina and neighboring South Carolina, Trump said the federal government was ready to respond.

“The safety of American people is my absolute highest priority. We are sparing no expense. We are totally prepared. We’re ready,” the president said. “We’re as ready as anybody has ever been.”

Next week, Trump will likely go to North Carolina to tour the damaged areas.

RELATED: Florence Death Toll Continues To Rise

“The president is expected to travel to areas affected by the storm early to middle of next week, once it is determined his travel will not disrupt any rescue or recovery efforts. We will keep you posted when we have details,” said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Friday, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Active duty military units and members of the National Guard from various states are also responding to the disaster, according to the Army Times.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

MSNBC reporter Geoff Bennett smirking at the cameraTwitter image

Parkland Dad Swoops in After MSNBC Reporter Takes 9/11 Shot at Trump

Jack Davis

Brett KavanaughAlex Wong/Getty Images

65 Women from Kavanaugh’s High School Years Deliver Message to Judiciary Committee

Randy DeSoto

Dianne Feinstein; Brett KavanaughChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

FBI Throws Cold Water on Feinstein’s Kavanaugh Scandal Claim

Jack Davis

Donald Trump Jr., left, and "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough.Fox News, MSNBC screen shots

Trump Jr. Erupts After MSNBC Host’s 9/11 Claims: ‘You Owe an Apology to the 3,000+ Families’

Savannah Pointer

Senate Judiciary Committee member Cory Booker argues with Republican members of the committee during the third day of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Sept. 6, 2018, in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Cory Booker Hit with Ethics Complaint for Violating Senate Rules

The Western Journal

Andrew Harnik / AP

Kavanaugh Explains Why He Didn’t Shake the Hand of Parkland Father

Kevin Daley

Fred Guttenberg, left, tries to shake Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's handChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Kavanaugh Sets Record Straight on Parkland Dad ‘Snub,’ Radically Different from Media’s Version

The Western Journal

A hurricane evacuee looks over the possessions she grabbed from her first-floor apartment in Myrtle Beach, S.C., which are now spread out at a campground at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, and her two dogs and a cockatoo Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Hampton, Georgia. She had a tire blow-out in her minivan before arriving around 3 a.m. Wednesday at the speedway, which has invited hurricane evacuees to stay at its vast campgrounds.AP Photo / Jeff Martin

Storm Evacuees Get Huge Offer from NASCAR Speedways

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.