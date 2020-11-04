The Trump campaign says it’s officially requesting a vote recount in the state of Wisconsin.

For much of Tuesday night, the results appeared to show Trump leading in states such as Wisconsin and Michigan.

However, as votes continued to come in overnight, those leads shrank dramatically. Eventually, Biden took a narrow lead in Wisconsin and Michigan.

In a statement Wednesday, the Trump campaign cited “reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties.”

🚨TRUMP campaign statement on WISCONSIN: “The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.” pic.twitter.com/F03HwEGHP8 — Andrew Clark 🦃 (@AndrewHClark) November 4, 2020

“Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be,” the statement from campaign manager Bill Stepien said.

“There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results.

“The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

As of Wednesday morning, with more than 98 percent of results reporting, Biden was leading Trump by about 20,000 votes in Wisconsin, according to The New York Times.

Trump won the state by a similarly slim margin in 2016, besting Hillary Clinton by fewer than 23,000 votes.

The president posted several tweets Wednesday morning questioning the election results that continue to pour in from states such as Michigan and Wisconsin.

Some of those tweets have been censored by Twitter for supposedly being “misleading about an election or other civic process.”

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!” Trump wrote in one tweet.

How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

“How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?” he also tweeted.

They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!” the president later wrote.

The Western Journal has been unable to confirm any of the reports of the “irregularities” referred to in the Trump campaign’s statement.

