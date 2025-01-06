Trump Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Lays Down the Law for White House Employees Two Weeks Before Inauguration

Every senior member of President-elect Donald Trump’s winning coalition brings something essential to the incoming administration.

For instance, in an email interview with Mark Caputo of Axios published on Monday, incoming White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles laid out a no-nonsense vision of how she expects the new White House staff to operate.

“I don’t welcome people who want to work solo or be a star,” Wiles said.

In 2024, the 67-year-old Wiles served as Trump’s co-campaign manager.

That campaign, of course, achieved the desired victory, thanks in part to Trump’s freewheeling style, but also in part to the overall discipline Wiles purportedly brought to the campaign.

Thus, the president-elect clearly decided that he wanted Wiles running that same sort of tight ship in the White House.

Moreover, Trump seems to enjoy the idea of the no-nonsense Wiles lurking behind the scenes as an intimidating presence. In fact, he even shared a fairly ominous nickname for her.

“Susie likes to stay sort of in the back, let me tell you!” the president-elect told his supporters during his victory speech on Election Night. “The Ice Maiden. We call her the Ice Maiden.”

Above all, Wiles’s approach acknowledges that Trump himself sets the new administration’s agenda. Thus, anyone working for the incoming White House will have to work hard and for one purpose.

“The West Wing staff is a mix of new and veterans — many are young, all are prepared to work punishing hours,” the soon-to-be chief of staff said. “To my core, I believe in teamwork. Anyone who cannot be counted on to be collaborative, and focused on our shared goals, isn’t working in the West Wing.”

In fact, Wiles emphasized that core principle of collaboration.

“I cannot stress teamwork and mutual support enough. … It’s not magic — set goals and timelines for me and the team and then work to exceed them. Simple, yes, but this worked quite nicely on the campaign,” she said.

Moreover, she demanded “punishing hours” because she expects a heavy workload.

Success, she explained, will depend on “getting off to a quick start and staying on that pace, together with an expectation of excellence every day.”

Likewise, she has prioritized the hiring of “competent and loyal” staffers.

Of course, long hours, collaboration and loyalty only matter when one pursues worthwhile goals.

Thus, Wiles promised that Trump will focus on regulations, taxes, government waste, border security and deportations of illegal immigrants.

In short, each member of Trump’s winning coalition brings something unique and essential. From social and fiscal conservatives like Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and Vivek Ramaswamy to anti-establishment former Democrats such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, Trump built the greatest team in recent political history.

For Wiles, the essential contribution involves establishing a culture of discipline in the White House.

Thus, by hiring the “Ice Maiden” as chief of staff, Trump has shown what he really values.

First, staffers should leave the legendary improvisations and jokes to the incoming president. Then, they must bring a Trump-like work ethic to the White House.

