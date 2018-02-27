The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Trump Comes Through On Major Promise… Makes Massive $1.4 Billion Change To Air Force One

By Randy DeSoto
February 27, 2018 at 4:48pm

Print

President Donald Trump has struck an “informal deal” with Boeing for two new Air Force One planes.

“President Trump has reached an informal deal with Boeing on a fixed price contract for the new Air Force One Program. Thanks to the president’s negotiations, the contract will save the taxpayers more than $1.4 billion,” Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told Fox News on Tuesday.

The deal reached is valued at $3.9 billion, which means a savings of $1.4 billion from the estimates of over $5 billion for the two planes, according to administration officials.

During the transition in Dec. 2016, the then-president-elect threatened to cancel the plane order because the costs were “out of control.”

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Boeing said in a statement released on Tuesday the company “is proud to build the next generation of Air Force One, providing American Presidents with a flying White House at outstanding value to taxpayers.”

“President Trump negotiated a good deal on behalf of the American people,” the corporation added.

Popular Mechanics reported that Trump would like the new Air Force One jets ready for service by 2021, which would be in his second term if he is re-elected.

Do you think this is a good deal?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

RELATED: Breaking: DOJ Going After FISA Abuse That Targeted Trump Campaign

According to CBS News, the first Air Force One came into service in 1959, when Dwight Eisenhower was president.

The aircraft with the designated presidential moniker entered the jet age under President John F. Kennedy in the early 1960s.

The current Air Force One planes came into service over a quarter a century ago in 1990, when George H.W. Bush was commander-in-chief.

CBS News reported the planes contain “state-of-the-art defenses that include: in-flight refueling capabilities, a top secret anti-missile system, and a blast-resistant outer skin, rumored to withstand a nuclear blast.”

Boeing’s stock hit a record high on Tuesday on the news that the deal had been reached between the White House and the corporation.

The Washington state-based company’s stock has more than doubled in valued since Trump took office.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, White House

By: Randy DeSoto on February 27, 2018 at 4:48pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Joe Setyon

wayne lapierre

NRA Tears Apart Boycott Talks… Slams Corporate Sponsors Cutting Ties in Brutal Statement

Jonathan Pincus

brandon huff

Parkland Survivor Has Had Enough… Destroys Peterson’s Reputation With 2-Word Bombshell

Grace Carr

Parents Go After LGBT Community After Transgender Wins 2nd Straight Girls Wrestling Title

Erin Coates

Donald_Trump,_Border_Wall_Prototypes

Breaking: Federal Court Okays Trump’s Wall, Overrules Lib Groups

Jonathan Pincus

arming air marshals

Ex-Air Marshal Comes Forward on FL Shooting With Statement Democrats Hate

Jonathan Pincus

james mattis, donald trump

Mattis Challenges Trump, Undermines Most Controversial Military Order in Years

Erin Coates

Trump Claims He Would’ve Run Into Parkland Massacre… Reports from ’91 Proves He Was Serious

Joe Setyon

Child Calling for Gun Control Fails to Realize the Truth Behind Purchasing Guns

Recently Posted