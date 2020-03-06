SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Crushes Bernie's Rally Attendance in Key Swing State, But Battle Far from Over

After a disappointing performance on Super Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders hosted a rally, right, in Phoenix, Arizona, this week only drew around 7,500 people. It was held in the same building that hosted President Donald Trump's rally, left, which attracted nearly six times as many people.Morgan Brantley / The Western Journal; Kayla Kunkel / The Western JournalAfter a disappointing performance on Super Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders hosted a rally, right, in Phoenix, Arizona, this week that only drew around 7,500 people. It was held in the same building that hosted President Donald Trump's rally, left, which attracted many more attendees. (Morgan Brantley / The Western Journal; Kayla Kunkel / The Western Journal)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published March 6, 2020 at 2:52pm
Print

After a disappointing performance on Super Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders hosted a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday night which only drew around 7,500 people.

It was held in the same building that hosted President Donald Trump’s rally last month — one which attracted a considerably larger amount of people.

Trump may have attracted more supporters than Sanders, but the 2020 race in Arizona isn’t assured for the Republican president.

In 2016, President Trump won Arizona’s electorate votes, defeating Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by a thin 3.5 percentage point margin.

Since the state has been historically red, the close results in 2016 proved to both the Republican and Democratic National Committees that their efforts would need to increase in order to secure votes for their respective parties in 2020.

TRENDING: Warren's Rough Night Made Even Worse as Tulsi Gabbard Piles on the Insults

Because of the state’s history, it came as no surprise that Trump’s rally on Feb. 19 drew so many attendees, some of whom were unable to find seats within the arena and instead filled the parking lot outside.

Brad Parscale, Trump’s re-election campaign manager, tweeted that over 67,000 tickets were requested, although not that many people showed up.

A large crowd of anti-Trump protesters also gathered along a designated free speech zone outside the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Some Trump supporters camped out in line more than a day before the event in order to secure their spot to hear the president speak.

Thursday’s rally, however, was relatively empty until after the program began. The Sanders campaign later said that nearly 7,500 people ended up attending the rally.

The balcony level was scarcely filled and the platform designated for news outlets was pushed closer to the stage on the ground level.

It is important to note that while Sanders’ turnout was significantly lower, Trump likely drew a larger crowd because of his current position as president and because he is the only viable Republican candidate for president.

Do you think Trump will win Arizona in 2020?

Sanders, on the other hand, is still going head-to-head against former Vice President Joe Biden, who won 10 states to Sanders’ four on Super Tuesday. Therefore, Democratic support is clearly still split.

While it’s hard to predict exactly how the difference in turnouts will translate in November, it does suggest that the 2020 race in Arizona may not be as black-and-white as some believe.

Both Arizona state chapters of the RNC and the DNC have placed extreme importance on the race within the state and increased canvassing efforts.

For both parties, complacency could be detrimental.

Former Georgia state representative and failed 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who has unabashedly voiced her interest in being the eventual Democratic nominee’s vice president, visited Arizona on Feb. 20

“Arizona is a major battleground in 2020,” she tweeted.

Arizona GOP Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward has expressed a similar assessment of the state’s importance in the November general election.

Even as the Sanders rally began, she put out a statement that emphasized how Trump’s policies have directly impacted Arizonans.

“As avowed socialist Bernie Sanders takes the stage in Phoenix tonight, Arizonans should know of his radical proposals to eliminate private health insurance, raise taxes on the middle class, open borders, abolish ICE, and destroy a strong economy that is working for all Americans,” she said.

“Meanwhile, President Trump continues to deliver on his promises to provide more jobs, negotiate fairer trade deals, and lower taxes for the people of the Grand Canyon State.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Trump Crushes Bernie's Rally Attendance in Key Swing State, But Battle Far from Over
Trump Mocks Bloomberg Over Germy Finger Licking After Mayor Said He'd Contain Coronavirus
'Inside the Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dead at Age 93
Trump Pulls Away to Sizable Lead Over Bernie Sanders in New Head-to-Head Poll
Anti-Abortion Woman Returns to Planned Parenthood After 5 Years, Has Unexpected Face-to-Face with Doctor
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×