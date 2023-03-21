Trump Delivers Fiery Overnight Video Message to His Supporters on Eve of Rumored Arrest: 'Remember This...'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday night said the attack on him through the Manhattan district attorney’s office is an attack on all Americans who support him.

Trump is under investigation by the DA’s office in connection with $130,000 paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. At the time, Daniels was claiming she had an affair with Trump — something he denies.

On Saturday, Trump wrote in a social media post that he expected to be arrested Tuesday and called for protests.

On Monday night, Trump lumped Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s investigation with other efforts to stymie him.

“These four horrible radical left Democrat investigations of your all time, favorite president – me – is just a continuation of the most disgusting witch hunt in the history of our country,” he said in the video posted on Truth Social.

“It’s gone on forever with Russia, Russia, Russia and Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine and the Mueller hoax,” he said.

“It’s an absolute disgrace, what’s going on. They even spied on my campaign. Remember this, with all of this work that they did on Mueller, no collusion! That’s what the answer was. It was all no collusion,” Trump said referring to the long-running investigation that sought to find connections between the Trump campaign and Russia but came up empty.

“Whether it is the Mar-a-Lago raid, the unselect-committee hoax, the perfect Georgia phone call that was absolutely perfect, or the Stormy ‘horseface’ Daniels extortion plot… They’re all sick and it’s fake news,” Trump said.

Fox News noted that Trump was referring to last year’s FBI raid on Mar-aLago in which some classified documents were found; the Democrat-dominated House panel that investigated the Capitol incursion and cast blame Trump’s way; a 2020 phone call with phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger concerning the election, and the claims from Daniels.”

Trump portrayed Bragg’s investigation as a desperate ploy.

“Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them and they know it very strongly. And they’re looking at the polls where not me, but we, are up by so much they can’t even believe it,” Trump said.

“We won twice, and now we’ve got to win a third time,” he said, referring to his claim that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump said the attacks against him are broader than stopping one candidate.

“They know that we can defeat them. They know that we will defeat them. But they’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you. I’m just standing in their way. And I always will stand in their way,” Trump said.

Also on Monday, attorney Robert Costello appeared before the grand jury and came away criticizing the prosecution, according to The New York Times.

“They seemed clearly one-sided and not after the truth,” Costello said.

Noting that the prosecution relied upon the testimony of Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, Costello said, “I told the grand jury that this guy couldn’t tell the truth if you put a gun to his head.”

