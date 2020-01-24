Trump Delivers Historic March for Life Speech: 'Every Person Is Worth Protecting'

Donald Trump became the first sitting president to address the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday, saying “every child, born and unborn,” has the right “to fulfill their God-given potential.”

The first march occurred in January 1974 on the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide and has taken place every year since.

“It is my profound honor to be the first president in history to attend the March for Life,” Trump told the tens of thousands assembled on the National Mall.

“Today as president of the United States, I am truly proud to stand with you,” Trump proclaimed to the cheers of attendees.

President @realDonaldTrump: “It is my profound honor to be the first president in history to attend the #MarchforLife.” https://t.co/h4bRiB7RlP pic.twitter.com/mkJxdFkSuW — The Hill (@thehill) January 24, 2020

“We’re here for a very simple reason: To defend the right of every child, born and unborn, to fulfill their God-given potential,” the president said.

“All of us here today understand an eternal truth: Every child is a precious and sacred gift from God,” Trump said. “When we see the image of a baby in the womb, we glimpse the majesty of God’s creation.”

He noted that many in the audience were high school and college students from around the country.

“It’s your generation that is making America the pro-family, pro-life nation,” Trump said.

“Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House.”

“Every person is worth protecting and, above all, we know that every human soul is divine and every human life born and unborn is made in the holy image of almighty God,” the president said.

March for Life President Jeanne Mancini praised Trump in a statement ahead of his appearance.

“From the appointment of pro-life judges and federal workers, to cutting taxpayer funding for abortions here and abroad, to calling for an end to late-term abortions, President Trump and his administration have been consistent champions for life and their support for the March for Life has been unwavering,” she said.

Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood clinic director and the subject of the 2019 film “Unplanned,” agreed that Trump has been a strong advocate for life.

“Prolifers, there has NEVER been a president in US history that has done more to break down the abortion industry more than @realDonaldTrump. Not Bush, not Reagan…no one,” Johnson tweeted on Wednesday.

Multiple faith leaders told The Western Journal last summer that Trump’s pro-life record is unsurpassed.

“I think he has honored his commitments to the faith-based community,” Franklin Graham said. “He is pro-life, first president really in my lifetime that has been this vocal about life.”

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, echoed that sentiment.

“The record is pretty clear on the life issue,” he said. “[Trump] has been, arguably, the most pro-life president since Roe v. Wade.”

