President Donald Trump labeled Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “the worst candidate ever put up” during a Thursday campaign rally in Michigan.

“I have the distinct pleasure of running against the worst presidential candidate in the history of presidential politics,” Trump said.

“Can you imagine if I lost to him? I’d have to say I lost to the worst candidate ever put up. Don’t do that to me, Michigan.”

During the rally, Trump pointed to Biden’s recent interview with Jake Tapper when the CNN host asked the former vice president whether the North American Free Trade Agreement or the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement was better.

The USMCA is Trump’s renegotiation of NAFTA.

It “created new labor and environmental standards for the United States, Mexico, and Canada regarding farmers’ access to North American markets and a requirement that car manufacturers use more parts that are made in North America,” the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Tapper asked Biden if Trump deserves credit for renegotiating the trade agreement, something that former President Barack Obama promised to do but didn’t.

“Doesn’t he deserve some credit for that?” Tapper asked. “It’s better, USMCA is better than NAFTA.”

Biden acknowledged “it is better than NAFTA. But look at what the overall trade policy has been, even with NAFTA.

“We now have this gigantic deficit in trade with Mexico,” he said.

“Not because NAFTA wasn’t made better, because his overall trade policy and how he deals with it made everything worse.”

Biden said that he and Obama were unable to renegotiate NAFTA because of a Republican Congress that wouldn’t work with them.

During a campaign stop in Michigan this week, Biden criticized NAFTA but blamed the Bush administration for its problems.

“Number one, the Bush administration did not keep a commitment on NAFTA, that’s number one,” Biden said, according to WJBK-TV.

“Number two, I’d also point out that the auto industry in the state, Trump has lost tens of thousands of jobs. I was in charge of the recovery act which brought back hundreds and thousands of thousands of jobs brought back here, they were made out of the proposal that Barack and I put together.”

“He made a mistake, because he doesn’t know what’s going on,” Trump said in response to Biden’s interview with Tapper.

Trump criticized the former vice president for “offshoring Michigan’s jobs, outsourcing Michigan’s factories, throwing open your borders, dragging us into endless foreign wars, and surrendering our children’s future to China,” Fox News reported.

“Joe Biden was here in Michigan lying about his lifetime of cold-hearted globalist betrayals,” Trump said, citing the fact that his opponent used to support NAFTA.

“Joe Biden supported NAFTA, perhaps the worst trade deal in history. Biden supported China’s entry into the World Trade Organziation. At every opportunity, Joe Biden twisted his blade into the heart of Michigan workers.”

