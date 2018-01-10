The Western Journal

Trump Issues Immediate Response to Federal Judge’s Ruling on DACA – ‘Broken and Unfair’

By Erin Coates
January 10, 2018 at 11:08am

After a federal judge ruled to temporarily block the Trump administration from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, President Donald Trump expressed his outrage on Twitter.

“It just shows how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts,” he wrote.

The ruling was made by U.S. District Judge William Alsup, and orders the Trump administration to allow “dreamers” to renew their deportation protections and work permits, USA Today reported.

During the same day as the ruling, bipartisan lawmakers were working to come up with “a bill of love” to protect the young undocumented immigrants and fulfill Trump’s campaign promise to strengthen border security, according to CNN.

“This should be a bill of love,” Trump said. “Truly, it should be a bill of love and we can do that. But it also has to be a bill where we are able to secure our border.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement calling the judge’s actions “outrageous.”

“We find this decision to be outrageous, especially in light of the President’s successful bipartisan meeting with House and Senate members at the White House on the same day,” Sanders said. “An issue of this magnitude must go through the normal legislative process. President Trump is committed to the rule of law, and will work with members of both parties to reach a permanent solution that corrects the unconstitutional actions taken by the last administration.”

The Trump administration announced in September it was ending the DACA program, which was initiated under former President Barack Obama in 2012.

President Donald Trump gave Congress six months to address the legal status of the approximately 800,000 individuals registered in the program.

In December, Trump made it clear that any deal concerning those protected by the DACA will also involve building a border wall.

Without court action, Judge Alsup said that young immigrants were “likely to suffer serious, irreparable harm,” the New York Post reported.

Alsup’s ruling does not allow young undocumented immigrants who have not been previously protected by DACA to apply for the program, according to USA Today.

“Nevertheless, DACA has provided recipients with a major benefit, namely work authorizations for a period of deferral upon a demonstration of economic need,” Alsup wrote. “This has allowed DACA recipients to become part of a mainstream workforce and contribute openly to our economy.”

The Justice Department said that the decision does not change how the agency views the program.

“The Justice Department will continue to vigorously defend this position, and looks forward to vindicating its position in further litigation,” department spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Recently Posted