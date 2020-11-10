Login
Trump Makes Big Move: Plan To 'Support Candidates and Issues He Cares About' Unveiled

By Kipp Jones
Published November 10, 2020 at 1:46pm
President Donald Trump will not be going away, no matter who is ultimately elected president in the contested 2020 election, his campaign has announced.

Whether he is elected for a second White House term or Democrat Joe Biden is ultimately sworn in, Trump will remain a player in national politics.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh confirmed to Fox News that the president has long planned to launch a leadership political action committee to support causes and candidates he cares about whenever leaves office.

Murtaugh told the network that “the president always planned to do this, win or lose, so he can support candidates and issues he cares about, such as combating voter fraud.”

The New York Times reported Trump has already laid the groundwork for such a PAC, which could “let him retain his hold on the Republican Party even after he leaves office.”

As The Times noted, leadership PACs can spend an unlimited amount via independent expenditures on candidates and their campaigns.

Trump has not commented on the PAC himself.

The news is likely not welcome to either Democrats or establishment Republicans.

While the president is currently dug in for a legal battle over the contested 2020 election results, a number of Republicans in Washington have notably been quiet with regard to defending him in the face of mounting evidence of massive voting irregularities before, during and after last week’s election.

Speculation online is that many in the GOP establishment would prefer a Trump loss:

But no matter who prevails in the race for the White House, it appears Trump will be a political force to be reckoned with for a long time to come.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
