For anyone who thought that the chaotic and unprecedented week that former President Donald Trump just had would somehow dampen his spirits — bad news, bub.

If a recent Truth Social post is any indication, the former president isn’t just surviving — he’s thriving while cooking up big plans for the future of the country.

Take a look at this post in vintage Trump all caps:

“AMERICA WENT TO SLEEP LAST NIGHT WITH TEARS IN ITS EYES,” Trump posted.

Indeed, it’s obvious why any Trump supporter would be upset — a second spurious indictment has been brought against him consisting of a whopping 37 counts.

Even if you think Trump did himself no favors with the amount of rope he appeared to hand his political enemies, it’s undeniable that a sitting president just allowed his Justice Department to indict his chief political rival, something that has literally never happened before.

That’s so antithetical to the very foundations this country was built on that it should terrify you regardless of whether you support Trump.

Obviously, we all know it doesn’t terrify the radical left, as there are few things they enjoy more than seeing Trump suffer.

Again, bad news for them: Trump doesn’t appear to be suffering.

If anything, the former president made it very clear that those smug leftists should get their laughs in while they still can.

“SOMEDAY SOON, HOWEVER, [AMERICA] WILL BE ABLE TO WIPE AWAY THOSE TEARS AND SMILE, BIGGER THAN EVER BEFORE, FOR WE WILL HAVE DEFEATED THE RADICAL LEFT MARXISTS, FASCISTS, COMMUNISTS, LUNATICS, & DERANGED MANIACS, & CLEARED THE PATH TO PUT AMERICA FIRST & THEN, QUICKLY, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

To his credit, Trump appears to be taking things in stride after a very bad, no-good, all-around crummy week (albeit with a glimmer of good news).

On Thursday, the former president was indicted by the Justice Department on a litany of charges related to his handling of government documents after leaving the Oval Office.

In the immediate aftermath of the indictment, Trump took to Truth Social to proclaim himself “AN INNOCENT MAN!”

Trump has maintained his innocence since the beginning of this ordeal when the FBI charged into Mar-a-Lago last August and seized the documents in question.

And whatever you may think of Trump’s bravado in the face of these charges, you can’t deny that he at least has the fortitude to address the controversy head-on.

You’ll get no such openness from President Joe Biden, who himself is embroiled in an explosive scandal in which he has been accused of taking a $5 million bribe during his time as vice president.

The best response Biden could muster to those damning allegations was to call them “a bunch of malarkey,” which is… not exactly a stirring or inspiring defense.

But then again, it’s hard to remember the last time Biden was either stirring or inspiring.

Trump? His immense popularity is due in no small part to his natural ability to stir and inspire.

That’s never been clearer than with his latest Truth Social post.

