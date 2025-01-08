Trump Promises 'Major Pardons' When Reporter Asks About Jan. 6 Prisoners

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will be “making major pardons” on behalf of the individuals who entered the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The incoming commander-in-chief revealed during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that his administration will examine the incident and pardon many who were convicted.

“You said on your first day of office, you’re going to pardon Jan. 6 defendants. Are you planning to pardon those who were charged with violent offences,” a reported asked.

“We’re looking at it, and we have other people in there,” Trump began.

President-Elect Trump pardoning January 6th defendants: “We’re be looking at the whole thing, but yes I’ll be making major pardons, yes.” pic.twitter.com/arHvANly7j — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2025

“And as you see, I guess, 24 or 28 people came now from the FBI — that came out very quietly, nobody reported it — but they had people in some form related to the FBI,” he continued, referencing a Justice Department report released last month, which confirmed that the FBI had 26 confidential human sources who were “in D.C. on January 6 in connection with the events.

“We have to find out about Hezbollah. We have to find out about who exactly was in that whole thing because people that did some bad things were not prosecuted.”

He then asserted that at least some of the individuals who were present at the Capitol on Jan. 6 broke the law in especially brazen ways but were not held accountable to the same extent as others.

Should Trump pardon the majority of Jan. 6 defendants? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I see it all the time, and you see it, too,” Trump continued.

“People that were doing some bad things weren’t prosecuted, and people that didn’t even walk into the building were in jail right now.”

“We’ll be looking at the whole thing, but I’ll be making major pardons, yes,” Trump continued.

Just over four years after the incursion into the Capitol, new revelations are indeed raising questions about the narrative surrounding the event.

Another report from the House Committee on House Administration revealed last month that Trump had ordered his staff on Jan. 3, 2021, to “use any and all military assets necessary to ensure safety for the planned demonstrations” but was defied.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller “ignored and dismissed the Commander-in-Chief’s order to use any military assets necessary,” according to the report.

The official told the Defense Department Inspector General that “there was absolutely — there is absolutely no way I was putting U.S. Military forces at the Capitol,” the report noted, because he feared provoking “the greatest Constitutional crisis probably since the Civil War.”

Trump has previously promised to pardon Jan. 6 offenders on Day One of his administration.

“Most likely, I’ll do it very quickly,” he told NBC News last month.

“Those people have suffered long and hard. And there may be some exceptions to it. I have to look.”

