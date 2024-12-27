Hegseth Shares Powerful Christmas Message with Stark Warning for America's Enemies

Pete Hegseth, the nominee of choice from President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Pentagon, shared a short Christmas message with a dash of Americana.

The combat veteran and Fox News host wrote a faith-filled and patriotic Christmas exhortation via social media on Wednesday, offering a word of praise to Jesus Christ, while at the same time putting the enemies of the United States on notice.

“Christ is Born. The Savior of the World,” Hegseth said.

“Also, a reminder to our enemies: America was willing to cross a frozen river in the middle of the night on Christmas of 1776 to defeat you,” he continued. “And we still are.”

Christ is Born. The Savior of the World. (Also, a reminder to our enemies: America was willing to cross a frozen river in the middle of the night on Christmas of 1776 to defeat you. And we still are.) pic.twitter.com/gFD0wmCUWU — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 26, 2024



The post included the famous 1851 painting of George Washington crossing the Delaware.

That surprise attack against the Hessian mercenaries, who were hired by the British and stationed in Trenton, New Jersey, indeed came on the night of Christmas in 1776.

The risky surprise attack resulted in a massive loss for the British.

Hegseth’s comments were very well received by Christians and conservatives.

Should Pete Hegseth become the next Secretary of Defense? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Thank God America will have those in leadership positions who are unafraid and unabashed when speaking their faith,” one social media commenter said.

“Christ is born and America’s grit is eternal,” another agreed.

“Merry Christmas Pete! Can’t wait to see an actual America First Secretary of Defense,” a third wrote.

The fact that Hegseth shared such a sentiment to the nation on Christmas was indeed quite an encouragement.

That post was packed with many convictions our military badly needs: a fear of the Triune God, a love of country, a pride in our history, and a willingness to exercise our military might when our nation and people are threatened by our enemies.

Over the past four years, our military has been led by people who hold to the opposite convictions.

They show no fear of the Triune God, instead hijacking the Pentagon to serve as a mechanism for shoving more homosexuality, abortion, and other vices down our collective throats. They also propagate ideologies that cast America as an inherently evil country.

They have meanwhile overseen the start of several new wars in places like Ukraine and Israel, as well as a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, all while pursuing racial diversity rather than meritocracy and lethality.

We need the spirit of George Washington crossing the Delaware to be reborn in our nation.

Hopefully the next four years will see the return of that American audacity and courage in our military and beyond.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.