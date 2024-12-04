Share
Donald Trump was not pleased with the spin liberal media outlets placed on stories about his appointments.
Donald Trump was not pleased with the spin liberal media outlets placed on stories about his appointments. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Trump Pulls Nomination from DEA Pick After Finding Out 'What He Said to My Pastors and Other Supporters'

 By Bryan Chai  December 4, 2024 at 1:33pm
President-elect Donald Trump’s rocky cabinet selection process took another turn on Wednesday, when the 47th president shared an interesting correction of the establishment media.

News broke late Tuesday that Trump’s nomination to lead the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister, was withdrawing from consideration.

Most major outlets, from Fox News to The Wall Street Journal, reported on Chronister’s candidacy, with the Journal even adding that Trump’s other cabinet picks are being “scrutinized.”

Trump took issue with the Journal’s characterization.

He took to Truth Social Tuesday, tearing into that headline while adding some critical context to what he claims really happened.

“The Wall Street Journal is becoming more and more obnoxious and unreadable,” Trump began. “Today’s main headline is: ‘Trump’s DEA Pick Pulls Out In Latest Setback.’

“With all that’s happening in the World, this is their Number One story of the day.

“Besides, he didn’t pull out, I pulled him out, because I did not like what he said to my pastors and other supporters.

“But, more importantly, what’s my ‘latest’ setback??? I just won the Presidency of the United States!

“They haven’t written a good story about me in YEARS.”

Trump ended the post by making sure Forbes magazine caught a stray: “Somebody over there ought to look at what they’re doing. The only one worse than them is stupid, China-centric Forbes Magazine!”

In terms of what Chronister “said to my pastors and other supporters,” the short-lived DEA pick came under intense scrutiny after it was pointed out that the Florida sheriff once arrested a pastor for holding church services at the height of COVID-19-related lockdowns.

While Trump may dispute the characterization of “setback,” his nomination process has undoubtedly been a contentious one.

Reports have surfaced that as Trump’s pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, struggles to gain allies for confirmation, the former and forthcoming president is considering a different choice.

That struggle comes after a thorny pick for attorney general, former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, also withdrew from consideration.

That being said, a number of Trump’s cabinet nominations — such as Pam Bondi for attorney general and Marco Rubio for Secretary of State — are considered much more likely to be confirmed.

Trump himself is scheduled to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

