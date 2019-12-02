Trump Puppet Cut from Las Vegas Act Over Political Climate Concerns

In Las Vegas, where just about anything goes, President Donald Trump has become too hot to handle.

That’s the explanation given by comic ventriloquist and impressionist Terry Fator for dropping a Trump puppet from his act at the request of the Mirage hotel and casino, where he has been a headliner for the past 11 years.

Trump has been featured in Fator’s shows since 2016, when even in the midst of an intense presidential campaign, the puppet was part of the act.

No longer, according to Fator’s comments to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“It was kind of one of those things where the Mirage came to me, and they have never told me what to do, ever. But they asked politely, and when they ask politely, I do it,” he said.

TRENDING: As Americans Enjoy Their Black Friday Buys, FBI Has a Smart TV Warning

“We have a good relationship. It’s a give and take. I’m not a diva. I’m not going to go off and say, ‘Screw you,’ when they ask me to do something. But they said, ‘This political season is very, very, very rough and it’s going to get nastier. Would you mind?’ I said, ‘Fine, I’ll do it.’”

Do you agree with the hotel’s decision to ask Fator to remove the Trump puppet from his act? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Fator said the Trump puppet will not entirely disappear, however.

He said he plans to test the waters of Instagram and YouTube with puppets of the president and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont hosting a variety show.

Fator had described himself as a “huge Trump fan” in 2016 when he added then-candidate Trump to his repertoire of puppets.

In an Op-Ed for PJ Media, writer Matt Margolis said the deletion of the president’s puppet is a sad sign of the times.

He called Fator’s routine with the puppet “something anyone with a sense of humor can enjoy. Of course, liberals have a reputation for not having a sense of humor.”

“Perhaps the real question is whether the Mirage was really hoping to avoid politics, or did they simply object to Fator’s Trump routine not being anti-Trump enough, or did enough liberals who attended his shows complain because it wasn’t anti-Trump enough, and the Mirage caved to pressure?”Margolis wrote. “It’s quite possible. …

“[W]hether the routine comes across as neutral or even pro-Trump at this point shouldn’t matter. How many stand-up comics integrate politics into their routines? Have any anti-Trump comics been told to avoid politics because of the nastiness of the political climate today? I highly doubt it. I can understand Fator not wanting to have any conflicts with the Mirage, but it’s troubling to see a venue dictate what the talent can or cannot perform.”

RELATED: Trump Refusing To Back Down from Plan To Import Cheaper Meds from Canada

Fator has a special Christmas show in addition to his usual act, according to the Review-Journal.

This year, he will unveil a Frank Sinatra puppet that will join Sammy Davis Jr. in a version of Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song.”

Other celebrity puppets featured include Dean Martin, Justin Bieber, Dolly Parton, Ozzy Osbourne, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Willie Nelson, David Bowie, Elton John and Bing Crosby.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.