Trump Quotes Bible Prophet As Proof Life Begins in the Womb

President Donald Trump quoted the biblical prophet Jeremiah as proof that life begins in the womb at pro-life event Tuesday night in Washington, D.C.

The 45th president was well-received by the hundreds in attendance at the annual Susan B. Anthony List Campaign of Life gala.

“When I ran for office, I pledged to stand for life. And as president, that’s exactly what I’ve done. And I have kept my promise, and I think everybody here understands that fully,” Trump said to hearty applause from the audience.

“We celebrate all lives,” Trump added. “[E]very life is sacred and that every child is a precious gift from God.”

Trump then quoted from the Bible. “As the Lord says in Jeremiah, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you … Before you were born, I set you apart,” he said.

Pres @realDonaldTrump quoting Jeremiah 1:5 at pro-life gala:

"Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart …" — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) May 23, 2018

The president said there is really nothing like the feeling a mother and father have when they hold their baby for the first time.

“When we look into the eyes of a newborn child, there is no doubt we see the beauty of the human soul and the mystery of God’s great creation,” he stated.

Trump listed some of the pro-life accomplishments of his administration including reinstituting the Mexico City Policy (banning federal dollars from being used to fund abortions overseas), overturning a federal rule forcing states to fund abortion providers, appointing a record number of pro-life judges, standing up for the religious liberty rights of groups life Little Sisters of the Poor in relation to Obamacare’s mandates, and earlier this month proposing a new rule that would defund clinics that provide abortions.

The president also said his administration is backing legislation that would ban abortions after 20 weeks, pointing out that the United States is currently only one of seven countries in the world that allows elective late-term abortions when the baby feels pain.

“When we stand for life, we stand for the true source of Amerca’s greatness, its our people,” Trump said as he closed his remarks.

In introducing him at the gala, Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser said, “President Trump has done everything in his power to protect unborn children and their mothers and get American taxpayers out of the abortion business.”

“True to his word, he is governing as the most pro-life president our nation has ever seen,” Dannenfelser added in a statement released after the event. “He has been a fighter and a champion for unborn children, their mothers, and pro-life taxpayers, and his administration has made unprecedented gains for life.”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway was also honored at the gala, receiving the organization’s 2018 Distinguished Leader Award.

Every unborn child has the right to one day open his or her eyes, see their parents, hold their hand, hear their voice. – @KellyannePolls at #SBAgala pic.twitter.com/rGLo7hbpqy — Susan B Anthony List (@SBAList) May 23, 2018

In accepting the award, Conway said, “Every unborn child has the right to one day open his or her eyes, see their parents, hold their hand, hear their voice.”

