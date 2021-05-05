News
News

Trump Rips Pence, McConnell and Cheney in Blistering Statement

Erin CoatesMay 5, 2021 at 11:57am
Combined Shape

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday criticizing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Rep. Liz Cheney and former Vice President Mike Pence, and blamed them for his 2020 election loss.

“Warmonger Liz Cheney, who has virtually no support left in the Great State of Wyoming, continues to unknowingly and foolishly say that there was no Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election when in fact, the evidence, including no Legislative approvals as demanded by the U.S. Constitution, shows the exact opposite,” Trump said in a statement on his newly launched communications platform.

Cheney has repeatedly publicly pushed back against Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent or stolen.

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” the Wyoming Republican tweeted Monday.

“Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

Trending:
Trump Launches New Website to Replace Deleted Social Accounts, Mobilizes Fans to Retake Twitter

She also voted to impeach Trump during House Democrats’ second impeachment effort.

As a result, the Wyoming Republican Party voted to censure her and asked Cheney to resign, NPR reported.

Do you think the 2020 election was stolen?

Trump is also reportedly backing Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to replace Cheney as the House Republican Conference chair, according to The Hill.

The former president also attacked Pence for refusing to reject certifications of election results in states Trump narrowly lost, like Arizona and Georgia.

“Had Mike Pence referred the information on six states (only need two) back to State Legislatures, and had gutless and clueless MINORITY Leader Mitch McConnell (he blew two seats in Georgia that should have never been lost) fought to expose all of the corruption that was presented at the time, with more found since,” Trump said, “we would have had a far different Presidential result, and our Country would not be turning into a socialist nightmare!”

“Never give up!” he added.

McConnell denounced Trump’s rhetoric after the incursion of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Related:
Trump Announces His Endorsement to Replace Liz Cheney in Key Leadership Role

In Pence’s first public speech since leaving office, he spoke warmly of his time working with Trump and said it was a “privilege,” Forbes reported.

However, Pence has been absent from Trump’s list of Republican potential successors even though the former vice president has been viewed as a possible 2024 contender.

The former president’s statement came on the same day the Facebook Oversight Board ruled to uphold his suspension from the social media site.

Trump’s long-awaited communications platform serves as a space for his public statements for supporters to share.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Rips Pence, McConnell and Cheney in Blistering Statement
Caitlyn Jenner Attacks California's Lockdowns in First Campaign Ad
Trump Just Dropped a Major Hint About His 2024 Decision
Democratic Party Leader Resigns After Making 'Disgusting' Comment About Republican Tim Scott
Diplomat Who Represented US Interests in Iran Found Dead Under Bizarre Circumstances
See more...

Conversation