Trump Sings Melania’s Praises With Affectionate Speech at Tampa Rally

President Donald Trump took time in his Florida rally on Tuesday to remember the people he holds closest — his family.

“I didn’t want to be tied for the center, but we never, we never left center stage and I will tell you, Cory, David, Ivanka, Lara, Eric, Don Jr., all of them, they were fantastic,” he said about the presidential debates back in the fall of 2016.

“They were fantastic. And I have to say our first lady is home watching. Look at all those cameras right there. She’s home watching. And everybody loves Melania. They love Melania. She’s doing a fantastic job,” Trump told the Tampa crowd, according to The Daily Caller.

The first lady recently tweeted that she is working to make the “people’s house” ready for the holidays, even if they seem a long way off in July.

“Planning is underway for this year’s #Christmas at the @WhiteHouse! There is still a lot of work to be done, but I hope everyone will enjoy our final holiday vision for the People’s House,” she wrote.

Planning is underway for this year’s #Christmas at the @WhiteHouse! There is still a lot of work to be done, but I hope everyone will enjoy our final holiday vision for the People’s House. pic.twitter.com/BXeV9xi69W — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 26, 2018

The first lady is also trying to direct the national spotlight on the plight of opioid-addicted mothers and their babies, who suffer from neonatal abstinence syndrome, or NAS.

NAS is the term for the withdrawal symptoms newborns go through after leaving the womb of drug-addicted mothers.

#BeBest will continue to bring attention to NAS. A very big thank you to @VUMCchildren & staff for an informative & moving visit. It is a joy spending time w/ such courageous kids & to witness the strength of families who must deal with these tough situations. pic.twitter.com/WuZtjee1EQ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 25, 2018

“#BeBest will continue to bring attention to NAS. A very big thank you to @VUMCchildren & staff for an informative & moving visit. It is a joy spending time w/ such courageous kids & to witness the strength of families who must deal with these tough situations,” she tweeted last week after a visit to Vanderbilt University Medical Center near Nashville, Tennessee.

Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, said that during the Tennessee trip, the first lady spent about half an hour with a 22-year-old mother, 28-year-old father and their 8-day-old baby.

“They had a pretty emotional meeting,” Grisham said, according to USA Today.

Despite her work, the first lady has become the target of haters, something that social media enables, one of her husband’s sons said Tuesday, according to Newsweek.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son from his first marriage, lashed out at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after a candidate for Congress used a Twitter post to imply the first lady was a prostitute.

Imagine if a conservative tweeted this. Imagine if anyone said this horrific statement about Michelle Obama. Their life would ruined and account deactivated. Twitter is becoming a platform for hate against conservatives @jack https://t.co/7Qr0TT1jjH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 1, 2018

“Imagine if a conservative tweeted this. Imagine if anyone said this horrific statement about Michelle Obama. Their life would be ruined and account deactivated. Twitter is becoming a platform for hate against conservatives,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

