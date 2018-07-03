SECTIONS
Trump Slams ‘Crazy Maxine’ Waters, Will Make People ‘Flee the Democrats’

By Jack Davis
July 3, 2018 at 7:14am
The antics of rabid anti-Trump Rep. Maxine Waters will bite the Democrats at the polls, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

The California Democrat has called for all-out harassment of Trump administration officials.

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome any more, anywhere!” she said at a June 23 rally in Los Angeles, according to The Daily Caller.

On Saturday, she went before another Los Angeles rally to taunt her critics in Congress, and scoff at death threats she claimed to have received.

“I know that there are those who are talking about censuring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me,” Waters said, according to The Hill. “All I have to say is this: ‘If you shoot me you better shoot straight, there’s nothing like a wounded animal.'”

TRENDING: Trump Calls for ‘Phase Two’ in Effort To Give Back to Middle Class Families

Trump pushed back Tuesday on Twitter.

“Crazy Maxine Waters, said by some to be one of the most corrupt people in politics, is rapidly becoming, together with Nancy Pelosi, the FACE of the Democrat Party. Her ranting and raving, even referring to herself as a wounded animal, will make people flee the Democrats!” Trump wrote.

Trump said that the flow of hostility coming from Democrats such as Waters, as well as far-left calls to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement that are now making their way to the mainstream of Democratic politicians, will hurt Democratic candidates in this fall’s elections.

“How can the Democrats, who are weak on the Border and weak on Crime, do well in November. The people of our Country want and demand Safety and Security, while the Democrats are more interested in ripping apart and demeaning (and not properly funding) our great Law Enforcement!” Trump tweeted.

With an eye to the November elections, some top Democrats have asked Waters to cool it.

Is Maxine Waters going to hurt the Democrats at the polls?

Is Maxine Waters going to hurt the Democrats at the polls?

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer recently said harassment of political rivals is “not right” and “not American,” Fox News reported.

RELATED: Assault Charges Filed Against Maxine Waters After Journalist Confrontation

Waters, when informed of the New York Democrat’s remarks, said she was “surprised” Schumer felt that way.

Waters has also been warned by Trump that by invoking hatred, she may pay a price she did not expect.

“Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party,” Trump tweeted. “She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!” Trump tweeted Monday on June 25.

Voters going to the polls in November are going to have a clear choice to make.

By Jack Davis
Writer
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer. Writing as "Rusty" Davis, he is a Spur Award-nominated writer whose first two novels, “Wyoming Showdown” and “Black Wind Pass” were published by Five Star Publishing. His next novel, "Rakeheart," will be published in 2018. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.

