Commentary
Trump-Supporting Rep Begs POTUS To End Capitol Building Takeover: 'Call It Off'

A rioter is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber after the Capitol was taken over Wednesday.Win McNamee / Getty ImagesA rioter is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber after the Capitol was taken over Wednesday. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published January 6, 2021 at 3:21pm
A Wisconsin congressman was among the Republicans condemning the chaotic scene Wednesday as protesters surrounded the Capitol amid the certification of the Electoral College vote results and many of them stormed the building.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Marine Corps veteran and supporter of President Donald Trump, made it clear that the tense situation at the Capitol needed to stop before it got any worse.

“We are witnessing absolute banana republic crap in the United States Capitol right now. @realdonaldtrump, you need to call this off,” Gallagher tweeted to the president.

In the attached video, the congressman said he was sheltered in place in his office because protesters had “stormed the Capitol.” He blamed Trump for raising people’s hopes that lawmakers would act Wednesday to help him win a second term.

“This is the cost of countenancing an effort by Congress to overturn the election and telling thousands of people that there is a legitimate shot of overturning the election today, even though you know that is not true,” he said. “We have got to stop this.

“Mr. President, you have got to stop this. You are the only person who can call this off. Call it off. The election is over. Call it off.”

Gallagher joined a chorus of Republican and Democratic voices calling for an end to the situation at the Capitol, which reportedly resulted in one woman getting shot and others being injured.

Trump posted two tweets Wednesday calling for the protesters to remain peaceful.

A little while later, the president put out a video on Twitter telling the protesters that while he does believe the election was “stolen,” they should go home.

“We had an election that stolen from us…but you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order,” Trump said.

Trump was too late in condemning this incident on video, and his comments didn’t go far enough.

The sentiment echoed by Gallagher and others who are supportive of the president is clear: Storming the Capitol and causing anarchy is unacceptable, regardless of the cause.

We all need to pray for this country and hope that this situation does not escalate even further. This is a grim day for the United States of America.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
