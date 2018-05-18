Trump Takes Time from WH Event to Address Victims’ Families in TX Shooting

President Donald Trump began a White House event concerning prison reform on Friday by taking a moment to acknowledge a high school shooting in Texas and ask God to be with the victims of the tragedy.

Fox News reported that at least eight people were killed and 12 others wounded in a shooting at Sante Fe High School near Houston around 8 a.m. CDT.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters a police officer who responded to the incident was injured.

A male suspect, believed to be a student, has been arrested, and a second student has been detained, according to CNN.

Prior to beginning his scheduled remarks, Trump took time to recognize the victims and their families.

“Unfortunately, I have to begin by expressing our sadness and heartbreak over the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas took place moments ago,” Trump said.

“This has been going on too long in our country,” he continued. “Too many years, too many decades now.”

“We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack to the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High,” Trump stated. “We’re with you in this tragic hour and we will be with you forever.”

President Trump on shooting at #SantaFe High School in Texas: "My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others." pic.twitter.com/31bbM7wKGB — CSPAN (@cspan) May 18, 2018

Trump pledged that his administration would do everything it can to protect students and keep guns out of the hands of those who could harm themselves or others.

“Everyone must work together at every level of government to keep our children safe,” the president said.

“May God heal the injured and may God comfort the wounded, and may God be with the victims and with the victims’ families. A very sad day, very, very sad,” he concluded.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted he is on his way to Sante Fe High School and was set to participate in a briefing at 1 p.m. CDT.

I’m on my way to Santa Fe High School. Will be briefed soon. Press conference at 1:00 to provide update. https://t.co/ayXt9n3KRA — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 18, 2018

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz sent prayers for all those affected by the shooting.

Heidi and I are keeping all the students and faculty at Santa Fe High School in our prayers this morning, along with all first responders on the scene. Please be safe and heed warnings from local officials. https://t.co/5Un3Y4IA86 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 18, 2018

Student Dakota Shrader told KPRC that she heard gunshots after hearing an alarm in the school.

“I was in the history hallway, and as soon as we heard the alarms, everybody just started leaving following the same procedure as … (a) practice fire drill,” Shrader said, breaking into tears. “And next thing you know, we just hear … three gunshots, loud explosions, and all the teachers are telling us to run.”

