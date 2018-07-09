SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Trump Trolls Establishment Media with Video Montage of People Saying He Wouldn’t Win Election

By Randy DeSoto
July 9, 2018 at 12:04pm
Print

A day before he’s scheduled to announce his second pick for a justice to sit on the United States Supreme Court, President Donald Trump shared a video on social media Sunday that compiles the predictions of many in the establishment media saying he could never win the presidency.

“They just didn’t get it, but they do now,” Trump wrote in a tweet accompanying the montage, created by YouTube user Elouai.

One of the clips shows conservative commentator Ann Coulter telling liberal HBO talk show host Bill Maher during the 2016 Republican primary race that Trump was the GOP candidate who had the best chance to win in the general election. The prediction made Maher’s audience and panelist Joy Reid of MSNBC laugh.

Also included in the compilation video are Democrats including Sen. Bernie Sanders, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and then-Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid all predicting with great confidence that Trump would never be president.

“Young Turks” left-wing commentator Cenk Uygur features very prominently in the production too, as the video captures his growing anger throughout election night as the results rolled in.

TRENDING: California Adopts Mass Trials After Buckling Under Surge of Illegals

At one point, Uygur proclaims, “It is f–king panic time.”

WARNING: Strong language.

Trump discussed his landslide victory at a campaign-style rally in Montana on Thursday night.

Do you think the media still does not understand Trump or his supporters?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The president segued into the subject saying the Russia investigation is the Democrats’ excuse for getting their “a—- kicked” in 2016, when Trump won 306 electoral votes, 36 more than he needed to defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“That’s a pretty good shellacking,” Trump said.

He also mistakenly stated that he won Wisconsin for the first time since Dwight Eisenhower took it in the 1950s.

Ronald Reagan carried it in 1980 and 1984, so it had been over 30 years since a Republican won the state.

Neighboring Minnesota has not been carried by a GOP presidential candidate since Richard Nixon in 1972.

RELATED: Trump Confident KJU Will Denuclearize Despite Reports from North Korean Officials

Trump narrowly lost the Gopher State to Hillary Clinton by just over 1 percent of the vote.

In all, Trump carried 30 states to Clinton’s 20.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent Univ. School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."

Tags: Donald Trump, social media, Twitter

Popular Right Now

The Western Journal

North Korea Vice-Chairman Kim Yong Chol shakes hands with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on May 31, 2018 in New York. - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo resumed talks in New York on Thursday with a top North Korean official as the pair work to salvage next month's nuclear summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, an AFP journalist on the scene said.Kim Yong Chol, considered the North Korean leader's right-hand man, is the most senior official from Pyongyang to visit the United States in 18 years.

North Korea Releases Statement on ‘Regrettable’ Talks with Pompeo

Randy DeSoto

Dov Hikind/Chuck Schumer

NY Dem Lawmaker: I’m Siding With GOP Until Schumer Restores ‘Sanity and Honesty’ to His Party

Randy DeSoto

Candace Owens and Maxine Waters

Candace Owens Chastises Maxine Waters, Predicts ‘Major Black Exit’ From the Democratic Party

The Western Journal

Italy Takes Big Step in Blocking Mass Migration to Country

The Western Journal

Multiple Fatalities Confirmed After New Jersey House Explosion

Jack Davis

Obamacare Dealt Blow as $10.4 Bil Wealth Redistribution Halted

Jack Davis

Paul Manafort is being accused of bank fraud and tax charges after secret meetings between reporters that violated grand jury secrecy.

Report: AP Journalists Met with FBI, Gave ‘Code’ for Manafort’s Locker

Jack Davis

Man Dies While Protecting His Children from Polar Bear

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.