Trump Trolls Establishment Media with Video Montage of People Saying He Wouldn’t Win Election

A day before he’s scheduled to announce his second pick for a justice to sit on the United States Supreme Court, President Donald Trump shared a video on social media Sunday that compiles the predictions of many in the establishment media saying he could never win the presidency.

“They just didn’t get it, but they do now,” Trump wrote in a tweet accompanying the montage, created by YouTube user Elouai.

One of the clips shows conservative commentator Ann Coulter telling liberal HBO talk show host Bill Maher during the 2016 Republican primary race that Trump was the GOP candidate who had the best chance to win in the general election. The prediction made Maher’s audience and panelist Joy Reid of MSNBC laugh.

Also included in the compilation video are Democrats including Sen. Bernie Sanders, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and then-Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid all predicting with great confidence that Trump would never be president.

“Young Turks” left-wing commentator Cenk Uygur features very prominently in the production too, as the video captures his growing anger throughout election night as the results rolled in.

At one point, Uygur proclaims, “It is f–king panic time.”

WARNING: Strong language.

They just didn't get it, but they do now! pic.twitter.com/9T50NupkDy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2018

Trump discussed his landslide victory at a campaign-style rally in Montana on Thursday night.

The president segued into the subject saying the Russia investigation is the Democrats’ excuse for getting their “a—- kicked” in 2016, when Trump won 306 electoral votes, 36 more than he needed to defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“That’s a pretty good shellacking,” Trump said.

He also mistakenly stated that he won Wisconsin for the first time since Dwight Eisenhower took it in the 1950s.

Ronald Reagan carried it in 1980 and 1984, so it had been over 30 years since a Republican won the state.

Neighboring Minnesota has not been carried by a GOP presidential candidate since Richard Nixon in 1972.

Trump narrowly lost the Gopher State to Hillary Clinton by just over 1 percent of the vote.

In all, Trump carried 30 states to Clinton’s 20.

