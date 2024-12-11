Pete Hegseth Preemptively Crushes Leftist Media Hit Piece Before It's Even Published - He Brought the Receipts

One can identify individuals whom the establishment fears simply by paying attention to those whom the establishment media attacks.

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, seems to have learned how to handle the lying media.

Wednesday morning on the social media platform X, Hegseth posted his letter of acceptance to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, as a preemptive rebuttal to what he described as a forthcoming hit piece from a leftist news outlet.

“We understand that ProPublica (the Left Wing hack group) is planning to publish a knowingly false report that I was not accepted to West Point in 1999,” Hegseth wrote.

“Here’s my letter of acceptance signed by West Point Superintendent, Lieutenant General Daniel Christman, US Army,” he added.

The letter, dated Jan. 5, 1999, welcomed Hegseth to West Point’s Class of 2003.

We understand that ProPublica (the Left Wing hack group) is planning to publish a knowingly false report that I was not accepted to West Point in 1999. Here’s my letter of acceptance signed by West Point Superintendent, Lieutenant General Daniel Christman, US Army. pic.twitter.com/UOhOVZSfhJ — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 11, 2024

The ProPublica story, should it materialize, would represent merely the latest attempt by the establishment media to smear Hegseth.

Indeed, one such smear came earlier this month in an anonymously-sourced NBC News story that accused Hegseth of excessive drinking. Many of Hegseth’s former colleagues at Fox News went on record to refute that hit piece.

Meanwhile, Hegseth himself has followed Trump’s example by refusing to back down from the hostile media.

Of course, establishment media hit pieces merely provide cover for those who already oppose Hegseth. The real fight involves Republican senators who must vote to confirm the president-elect’s nominee.

Some of those senators, widely regarded as RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) by many of Trump’s most avid MAGA supporters, have publicly hesitated to support Hegseth.

Prominent MAGA supporters on X have responded by threatening to challenge those senators with primary opponents in 2026.

For instance, last week “Catturd,” a hilarious Trump-supporting account with more than 3.2 million followers on X, posted a 2022 Fox News screen shot showing Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman of Wyoming’s nearly 40-point drubbing of then-congresswoman Liz Cheney, a Trump nemesis.

“This is your future if you don’t approve Trump’s cabinet picks. I promise we will make this happen your primary loss will be historic,” Catturd wrote in response to Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa.

This is your future if you don’t approve Trump’s cabinet picks. I promise we will make this happen 👇your primary loss will be historic. pic.twitter.com/CGaqlJxmu1 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 5, 2024

Coincidentally or otherwise, Ernst publicly expressed support for Hegseth on Monday.

Moreover, having felt the political heat, the Iowa senator also endorsed MAGA favorite Kash Patel, Trump’s nominee for FBI director.

On Tuesday, Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, another perceived RINO, supported Hegseth on X.

“As Secretary of Defense, he will disrupt the bureaucratic status quo, reestablish deterrence, and help restore American leadership on the world stage,” Cornyn posted.

Great catching up with @PeteHegseth. As Secretary of Defense, he will disrupt the bureaucratic status quo, reestablish deterrence, and help restore American leadership on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/B3hAX8iSmV — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) December 10, 2024

Nonetheless, in a CNN clip posted to X on Tuesday, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska sounded noncommittal.

Lisa Murkowski won’t commit to voting ‘Yes’ on Pete Hegseth’s confirmation to Secretary of Defense, citing a “process” Pete still needs to go through. Quite ironic considering Murkowski only became a Senator because her father gave her his seat after becoming governor of Alaska. pic.twitter.com/lQRKxmcr98 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 10, 2024

In short, Hegseth’s defiance of the media, coupled with the pressure campaign on RINO senators, has borne fruit. His nomination has gathered a momentum it lacked as recently as last week.

On the other hand, holdouts like Murkowski have highlighted the need to keep fighting.

