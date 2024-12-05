Share
News
A tsunami evacuation sign is posted on a beach.
A tsunami evacuation sign is posted on a beach. (Eujarim Photography / Getty Images)

Tsunami Warnings Hit California After Magnitude-7.0 Earthquake: Here Are the Areas That May Be Affected

 By Jack Davis  December 5, 2024 at 3:29pm
Share

A major earthquake in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California has triggered tsunami warnings for the northern coast of California.

The warning extends from Davenport, California, south of San Francisco in Santa Cruz County, to California’s border with Oregon, according to KNBC.

The 7.0-magnitude earthquake took place at 10:44 a.m. PT about 30 miles west of Petrolia in Humboldt County, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake’s initial magnitude was reported at 6.0.

“A tsunami warning indicates widespread water inundation is imminent, expected, or occurring,” according to the National Weather Service.

The warnings could lead to evacuations if necessary.

“If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground. Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring,” the National Weather Service said, according to Oregon Live.

Do you live in California?

“Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest,” the weather service said.

According to Fox Weather, the USGS said a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Cobb, California, three minutes after the major quake.

The USGS later reduced the magnitude of the secondary earthquake to 4.1.

The ground shook in places from Napa Valley to San Francisco after the 7.0 earthquake.

“You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters,” San Francisco’s emergency management officials said in a warning.

Related:
Hurricane Tracker Picks Up Multiple Disturbances Approaching America Shortly After Helene and Milton

Bay Area Rapid Transportation closed service across San Francisco Bay after the earthquake.

Karleisa Rogacheski, a meteorologist for the weather service said the warning issued means some impacts on the coast are expected, according to SFGATE.

“Stay away from the waters. Don’t go out looking for the tsunami,” she said. “We don’t want people to get caught off in stuff offshore.”

CNN reported that there were no reports of damage associated with the earthquake.

At least six strong aftershocks were felt from the earthquake.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Tsunami Warnings Hit California After Magnitude-7.0 Earthquake: Here Are the Areas That May Be Affected
Longtime Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler Bows Out of Leadership After Nancy Pelosi Gets Involved
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair Doubles Down on 'Free Palestine' and 'Allah' as He Vows to Be a 'Villain'
Wife of Assassinated UnitedHealthcare CEO Speaks Out: 'There Had Been Some Threats'
Tucker Carlson Returns to Moscow After Being Stonewalled by the US Government
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation