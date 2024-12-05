Tsunami Warnings Hit California After Magnitude-7.0 Earthquake: Here Are the Areas That May Be Affected

A major earthquake in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California has triggered tsunami warnings for the northern coast of California.

The warning extends from Davenport, California, south of San Francisco in Santa Cruz County, to California’s border with Oregon, according to KNBC.

The 7.0-magnitude earthquake took place at 10:44 a.m. PT about 30 miles west of Petrolia in Humboldt County, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake’s initial magnitude was reported at 6.0.

“A tsunami warning indicates widespread water inundation is imminent, expected, or occurring,” according to the National Weather Service.

A M7.0 earthquake occurred offshore northern California at 10:45am local time today. More information, including the Did You Feel It? form, here: https://t.co/UibpVbBwAM https://t.co/ZDvytr2U3F pic.twitter.com/AAx3U3ayVk — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) December 5, 2024

The warnings could lead to evacuations if necessary.

“If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground. Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring,” the National Weather Service said, according to Oregon Live.

“Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest,” the weather service said.

According to Fox Weather, the USGS said a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Cobb, California, three minutes after the major quake.

The USGS later reduced the magnitude of the secondary earthquake to 4.1.

The ground shook in places from Napa Valley to San Francisco after the 7.0 earthquake.

“You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters,” San Francisco’s emergency management officials said in a warning.

Bay Area Rapid Transportation closed service across San Francisco Bay after the earthquake.

Karleisa Rogacheski, a meteorologist for the weather service said the warning issued means some impacts on the coast are expected, according to SFGATE.

“Stay away from the waters. Don’t go out looking for the tsunami,” she said. “We don’t want people to get caught off in stuff offshore.”

CNN reported that there were no reports of damage associated with the earthquake.

At least six strong aftershocks were felt from the earthquake.

