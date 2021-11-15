We might as well stop the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse now, because the Big Tech overlords over at Twitter have already determined his guilt.

They’re the ones who get to decide what the truth is nowadays anyway.

The 18-year-old Rittenhouse faces homicide and other charges related to the shooting of three men, two of them fatally, during the unrest of August 2020. Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz.

According to multiple court reports and witnesses, Rosenbaum chased down Rittenhouse and lunged for the teenager’s gun, Huber assaulted Rittenhouse with a skateboard and Grosskreutz advanced on Rittenhouse, pointing a gun at him at the time the three men were shot.

Despite this evidence, it appears that Twitter is suspending and/ or banning any user who claims Rittenhouse is innocent.

Should those users wish to remain on the platform, they are being forced to delete their tweets.

Bill Zeiser of Real Clear Politics began noticing this trend on Wednesday.

Saw claims of users being suspended for tweeting things like “Kyle Rittenhouse did nothing wrong,” ostensibly b/c it glorifies violence. Is Twitter TOS legitimately against arguing about self-defense? Or are people word searching for Kyle Rittenhouse tweets & mass reporting? pic.twitter.com/JvyfcpCrqS — Bill Zeiser (@BillZeiser) November 10, 2021

“Saw claims of users being suspended for tweeting things like ‘Kyle Rittenhouse did nothing wrong,’ ostensibly b/c it glorifies violence. Is Twitter TOS legitimately against arguing about self-defense? Or are people word searching for Kyle Rittenhouse tweets & mass reporting?” Zieser asked on Twitter.

The answer to Zieser’s question appears to be a definitive yes. After all, look at all of these suspensions:

Twitter suspended my account because I called Kyle Rittenhouse a hero. They claimed I was “glorifying violence”. What a joke. Forced me to delete the original tweet, even though I affirm what I said. pic.twitter.com/VUTrA0txsa — Truth Avenger (@levine2001) November 11, 2021

Accounts are getting suspended simply for asserting belief Kyle Rittenhouse is innocent, twitter labels it as “glorifying violence.” pic.twitter.com/SxlRSFpDpA — A REAL journalist would ask (@AREALjournalis1) November 4, 2021

I was suspended for 24 hrs for tweeting this on Thursday. Even after all the evidence presented at trial, Twitter considers this innocuous statement to be “glorifying violence.” pic.twitter.com/DwTVV9eOJZ — Mack Devlin (@MackJayDevlin) November 15, 2021

The official Twitter account of the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire also faced a brief suspension. The party was quick to point out that clearly false and misleading claims about Rittenhouse being spread by the left currently remain uncensored on the platform, revealing a clear political bias.

One such claim, which remains completely unevidenced and unsubstantiated, is that Rittenhouse is a white supremacist.

You can make up complete lies about Kyle Rittenhouse and you won’t get banned. But if you say Kyle Rittenhouse was innocent, you will be. pic.twitter.com/kIyyTcujSA — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) November 8, 2021

Twitter didn’t ban anyone who called him a white supremacist murderer… https://t.co/vQoyVc0SsB — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) November 15, 2021

So, just to make everything crystal clear — If you claim that Kyle Rittenhouse is innocent because he acted in self-defense, you will be banned from Twitter for “glorifying violence.”

However, if you claim he is a murderer who unjustifiably shot the three men who chased him down and obviously posed a direct threat to his life, you’re in the clear.

If you justify the actions of those three men who chased down, assaulted and pointed a loaded gun at a teenager, how is that not “glorifying violence”?

