Commentary
Kyle Rittenhouse, right, and his attorney Corey Chirafisi listen during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Wisconsin .last week. Jury deliberations are scheduled to begin this week. Twitter has been suspending users who defend Rittenhouse's innocence, but not those of users who claim the teen is guilty of murder. (Sean Krajacic - Pool / Getty Images)

Twitter Decides Rittenhouse is Guilty, Bans People for Saying He Is Innocent

 By Michael Austin  November 15, 2021 at 1:43pm
We might as well stop the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse now, because the Big Tech overlords over at Twitter have already determined his guilt.

They’re the ones who get to decide what the truth is nowadays anyway.

The 18-year-old Rittenhouse faces homicide and other charges related to the shooting of three men, two of them fatally, during the unrest of August 2020. Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz.

According to multiple court reports and witnesses, Rosenbaum chased down Rittenhouse and lunged for the teenager’s gun, Huber assaulted Rittenhouse with a skateboard and Grosskreutz advanced on Rittenhouse, pointing a gun at him at the time the three men were shot.

Despite this evidence, it appears that Twitter is suspending and/ or banning any user who claims Rittenhouse is innocent.

Should those users wish to remain on the platform, they are being forced to delete their tweets.

Bill Zeiser of Real Clear Politics began noticing this trend on Wednesday.

“Saw claims of users being suspended for tweeting things like ‘Kyle Rittenhouse did nothing wrong,’ ostensibly b/c it glorifies violence. Is Twitter TOS legitimately against arguing about self-defense? Or are people word searching for Kyle Rittenhouse tweets & mass reporting?” Zieser asked on Twitter.

The answer to Zieser’s question appears to be a definitive yes. After all, look at all of these suspensions:

The official Twitter account of the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire also faced a brief suspension. The party was quick to point out that clearly false and misleading claims about Rittenhouse being spread by the left currently remain uncensored on the platform, revealing a clear political bias.

One such claim, which remains completely unevidenced and unsubstantiated, is that Rittenhouse is a white supremacist.

So, just to make everything crystal clear — If you claim that Kyle Rittenhouse is innocent because he acted in self-defense, you will be banned from Twitter for “glorifying violence.”

However, if you claim he is a murderer who unjustifiably shot the three men who chased him down and obviously posed a direct threat to his life, you’re in the clear.

If you justify the actions of those three men who chased down, assaulted and pointed a loaded gun at a teenager, how is that not “glorifying violence”?

Twitter Decides Rittenhouse is Guilty, Bans People for Saying He Is Innocent
Jacob Blake's Uncle Leads Protest Outside Rittenhouse Trial, Claims He Lied on the Stand
Overstretched OSHA Will Rely on American Workers to Rat on Their Bosses if They Flout Biden's Vax Mandate
Liberals Melt Down, Claim Judge Is Biased Because His Ringtone Is 'God Bless the USA'
Judge Makes Huge Announcement in Rittenhouse Trial: The Jury Members Were Filmed
