Two Congressmen Test Positive for Coronavirus, Others Self-Quarantine

Two members of Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus — Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah.

In turn, other lawmakers, including Republican Reps. Drew Ferguson of Georgia and Steve Scalise of Louisiana, said they would self-quarantine, according to The Hill.

Diaz-Balart announced his condition in a statement on his website.

“In an abundance of caution, after votes on Friday, March 13th, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart decided to self-quarantine in Washington, D.C, and not return to South Florida because of his wife Tia’s pre-existing conditions that put her at exceptionally high risk,” the statement said.

“On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache,” the statement added.

“Just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19. While in quarantine Diaz-Balart has been working from his apartment in Washington, DC.”

“I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better,” Diaz-Balart said. “However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus.

“We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”

Diaz-Balart followed that up with a tweet urging Americans to follow guidelines to limit the spread of the virus:

I’m feeling much better. However, it’s important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/g5W5vSQIyH — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 18, 2020

McAdams, meanwhile, announced his positive test in a tweet:

Please read my statement on contracting #COVID19. I have self-quarantined since first having symptoms and consulted with my doctor. #utpol pic.twitter.com/upx4NcTvF8 — Rep. Ben McAdams (@RepBenMcAdams) March 19, 2020

Scalise, the House minority whip, announced his decision to self-quarantines in a statement on his website.

“I have just been informed that my colleague, Mario Diaz-Balart, tested positive for COVID-19,” Scalise said in the statement.

“Since I had an extended meeting with him late last week, out of an abundance of caution, I have decided it would be best to self-quarantine based on the guidance of the Attending Physician of the United States Congress.

“Fortunately, I am not experiencing any symptoms, and will continue working remotely on Congress’ Coronavirus response, and will remain in close contact with the Trump administration’s Coronavirus task force, my colleagues in Congress, as well as local officials and health professionals in Louisiana to ensure that swift action to address this crisis continues,” Scalise said.

Ferguson announced his decision to self-quarantine on Twitter:

physician, I will self-quarantine until March 27th. I am asymptomatic and will continue to work from my home in West Point, Ga. — Drew Ferguson (@RepDrewFerguson) March 19, 2020

No members of the Senate have tested positive for the virus.

Last week, a staff member in the office of Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington state tested positive for the virus.

Other legislators have also announced they will self-quarantine after interacting the members of the public who either have tested positive for the virus or have been exposed to someone who has.

