What a great idea.

Instead of cursing the darkness, Dale Partridge and Michael Foster have shone a light against the lurid drag queen story hours that are becoming depressingly commonplace.

Their alternative — going to the library to have a pastor’s story hour.

Partridge, author of “Jesus and My Gender,” drew 15 to 20 children and their parents to his first library story hour, according to CBN.

“I think the kids loved it and a lot of the parents loved it,” he said.

Foster, pastor of East River Church of Batavia, Ohio, joining with Partridge in the effort, and cited the command for Christians to be “salt and light.”

Author of the book “It’s Good to Be a Man,” and co-director of a ministry of the same name, Foster said the existence of drag queen story hours means men need to speak up more about what’s going on.

You can see Foster and Partridge speaking with CBN below:







“All Christian men should be out there leading the way,” according to Foster. “If we don’t fill the vacuum, who’s going to fill the vacuum? Well, some dude in lingerie, you know, twerking in front of our kids.

“People are looking for leadership, people are looking for wholesome stuff. There’s a lot of opportunities out there that we are just passing by. And there’s some low hanging fruit.

“It did not take but 5 minutes for me to walk into my library, fill out a form, you know, request a room and then show up a couple of days later and read to about 35 kids. So it’s an opportunity for us to be out there and lead the way,” Foster said.

“The Rev. Michael Foster, pastor of East River Church in Batavia, said ‘men in lingerie, reading books to little kids and twerking things is super disturbing and twisted.’”https://t.co/LY6Yu3RAjZ — Michael Foster (@thisisfoster) November 24, 2022

Partridge, who has a web site, Relearn.org dedicated to “strengthening biblical and theological literacy in the church,” told CBN that he and Foster wondered why drag queens were more interested in influencing children than pastors and churches.

Foster suggested that contemporary culture is evangelistic in how it means to convert children.

“It means to convert our children,” he said. “You know, if you watch any of these shows on Netflix or Disney Plus – used to be a long time ago you’d have some sort of kind of sexually ambiguous character in Disney — but nowadays it’s not like that anymore.

“It’s like straight out, promoting homosexuality and all sorts of other evil. So they’re going after our children and they’ve convinced us that we can’t do anything about it.

“That’s not true,” Foster stated. “We absolutely can. God is at work in His church. God has given us His Holy Spirit and His Word and it’s effective to get the work of the ministry done.”

Partridge and Foster don’t see their story hours as one-off engagements; rather, they want to do it every month and hope to encourage other pastors around the nation to do the same thing. Partridge hopes thousands of pastors will join in the effort.

While it’s an opportunity to get the gospel to children, “It doesn’t have to be necessarily a Christian book with a gospel message every single time,” Partridge said.

“It can just be an incredible story with a virtuous character that a pastor teaches,” he said.

It’s a way for churches to step outside of their silence, often a result of media influence, according to Partridge.

“Passivity is not working,” he said.

Partridge then went on to push Christians not to let themselves be demoralized by the never-ending waves of leftism within the media.

“There’s been a very effective demoralization campaign through news, where people feel like they’re embattled and they can’t win,” he said. “As Christians, we should believe that the gates of hell will not prevail. Jesus has sent his church with a mission and equipped the church with the Holy Spirit to get that mission done.”

The ultimate weapon, according to Foster, is the Bible.

“And the Word of God’s powerful. It’s …sharper than a double edged sword.”

