SECTIONS
US News
Print

Two in Critical Condition after Roller Coaster Mayhem in Daytona Beach

By Jack Davis
June 15, 2018 at 8:52am

Print

Two people were in critical condition Friday after a roller coaster car derailed Thursday night at the Daytona Beach, Florida, Boardwalk.

Two people dropped 34 feet to the ground, while 10 were rescued by the Daytona Beach Fire Department after they were trapped on the Sandblaster. Six of those passengers were hospitalized as a result of the accident, which took place at around 8:15 p.m., according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Rescuers used a ladder truck to remove the victims.

“The front car which was holding four passengers completely came off the tracks,” Daytona Beach Fire spokeswoman Sasha Staton told reporters, noting that two fell from the car, suffering serious injuries.

“The other two were still in the car dangling. They had to be rescued from firefighters on the ground,” she said. Staton said that it took about 30 minutes for firefighters to rescue the two victims, who were strapped into the car.

TRENDING: Dick Morris: Supreme Court’s Big Blow Against Voter Fraud Is Game Changer

Staton said that rescuers dealt with fear and unsafe conditions.

“Daytona Beach Firefighters did an amazing job tonight rescuing the 10 very frightened passengers on the roller coaster,” Staton said, the Daytona News-Journal reported. “They were faced with dangerous conditions as they worked as fast as possible to successfully extricate everyone safely.”

“It was chaotic as you can imagine. The riders were very frightened and the firefighters were doing a great job trying to make sure everyone stayed calm,” Staton added.

The Sandblaster is 85 feet high with more than a half-mile of track.

Is a 40-plus-year-old ride unsafe?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“I feel like the ride wasn’t checked well enough,” said Trevor Gutierrez, 13, of Atlanta, an annual visitor to Daytona who had ridden the Sandblaster in the past.

“I’m not riding on that thing again,” he said.

Witnesses said one minute everything was normal, and then chaos erupted.

RELATED: Prank Hostage Call Leads To Police Incident at David Hogg’s House

“We just hear a big loud boom, and we just take off running, too!” CBS quoted one witness it did not name as saying.

“Everybody started screaming and we ran over there and saw the cart dangling,” another unnamed witness said, according to CBS.

The Sandblaster came to Daytona from an amusement park in Delaware, and was 40 years old when it opened in Florida in 2013.

In 2017, the Daytona News-Journal reported that the ride had some safety violations.

A February 2017 inspection cited four safety cables that were not adequately secured and an assortment of other violations. It was unclear Friday if those violations were fixed.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Florida

By: Jack Davis on June 15, 2018 at 8:52am

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

WASHINGTON - MARCH 09: F.B.I. Director Robert Mueller speaks at a news conference at the bureau's headquaters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. Mueller was responding to a report by the Justice Department inspector general that concluded the FBI had committed 22 violations in its collection of information through the use of national security letters. The letters, which the audit numbered at 47,000 in 2005, allow the agency to collect information like telephone, banking and e-mail records without a judicially approved subpoena.

Fed Judge Rules Against Mueller: He Must Name Unidentified Persons in Manafort Indictment

Randy DeSoto

Trump Hits Back at De Niro, Gives Actor New Nickname

Chris Agee

Sarah Sanders Kills Big CBS Story With One Tweet

Erin Coates

Outrage Follows After Daily News Writer Tells Puerto Rican Kimberly Guilfoyle To Pick Grapes

Joe Simonson

Stormy Could Lose Entire Legal Fund to Avenatti in Bankruptcy Court, Be Left With Nothing

Erin Coates

Breaking: President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian Lawmakers

Dick Morris

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 13, 2013, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Mueller testified on the oversight of the FBI.

Dick Morris: IG Report Cuts Ground Out from Under Mueller

Chris Agee

rod rosenstein

Report: GOP Leaders Hammer Rosenstein Over ‘Intimidation’ Tactics and ‘Chilling’ Threats

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.