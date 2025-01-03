Breaking: Cybertruck Bomber's Manifesto Allegedly Released - Links to NJ Drone Invasion - Mind-Blowing Cover-up Claims

A new report claims that Matt Livelsberger, who died Wednesday in a Cybertruck explosion outside of Trump Tower in Las Vegas, sent an email the day before he died, discussing allegations about drone activity on the East Coast as well as U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan that he claimed were covered up.

Livelsberger, 37, was a decorated Green Beret, according to the Associated Press.

In a post on social media platform X, Sam Shoemate of Remnant Ministries said he received the email and passed it along to podcaster Shawn Ryan.

Newsweek described Shoemate as a retired U.S. Army intelligence officer.

“I knew taking this public would insert me into the ‘glowy boi’ conspiracy cycle, especially since I’m an intelligence officer. I had no choice. Dude dumped it in my inbox. When I saw his name in the news, I had little choice but to hand it over to the feds,” he wrote.

I knew taking this public would insert me into the “glowy boi” conspiracy cycle, especially since I’m an intelligence officer. I had no choice. Dude dumped it in my inbox. When I saw his name in the news, I had little choice but to hand it over to the feds. I knew the FBI… — Shoe (@samosaur) January 3, 2025

“I knew the FBI wouldn’t release it, or at least without an agenda attached, so I took it to @ShawnRyan762 because he has the platform to handle the magnitude of this information and will do so as objectively as possible,” he wrote.

Ryan, who hosts the “Shawn Ryan Show,” posted what he said was the text of the email on X.

“In case I do not make it to my decision point or on to the Mexico border I am sending this now,” the Dec. 31 email said. “Please do not release this until 1 JAN and keep my identity private until then.”

The email alleged that China has been launching aircraft from submarines along the East Coast.

The email said that drones, such as those seen in New Jersey and other East Coast states in November and December, are powered by an advanced propulsion system only used by the U.S. and China.

“The so what is because of the speed and stealth of these unmanned AC, they are the most dangerous threat to national security that has ever existed,” the email said.

“They basically have an unlimited payload capacity and can park it over the WH if they wanted. It’s checkmate,” the email said.

“China is poised to attack anywhere on the east coast,” the email said.

The email has not been officially confirmed.

However, authorities did say Livelsberger left a manifesto, according to the Denver Post.

“Fellow servicemembers, veterans and all Americans, time to wake up!” Livelsberger wrote.

“We are being led by weak and feckless leadership who only serve to enrich themselves,” he wrote.

The email also alluded to alleged war crimes committed in 2019 in Afghanistan that “killed hundreds of civilians in a single day,” but said the incident was covered up. The email writer mentioned a recent abduction attempt against him that may have been related to his role in that event.

