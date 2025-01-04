Details of Cybertruck Bomber's Alleged Manifesto: WH Strike Possible, Mass Conspiracy, China Poised to Devastate Targets on Eastern Seaboard

As investigators try to piece together what drove a Bronze Star recipient in the U.S. Special Forces to commit suicide in a Tesla Cybertruck full of explosives outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, an email allegedly from the man who killed himself pointed to an ominous motive: He wanted to draw attention to what he said were drones powered by “gravitic propulsion systems” and launched by China.

The email has not been confirmed, but former Navy SEAL and podcaster Shawn Ryan said retired intelligence officer Sam Shoemate received an email from the alleged bomber, former Army Ranger Matt Livelsberger, who committed suicide in a rented Cybertruck outside the hotel on New Year’s Day.

In addition to the allegations of Chinese drone activity, the email sent to Shoemate also warned of “war crimes that were covered up” in Afghanistan in 2019 which he was involved in, claiming that President-elect Donald Trump’s first administration “made them disappear.”

“You need to elevate this to the media so we avoid a world war because this is a mutually assured destruction situation,” he said.

According to The Washington Post, the email that Shoemate turned over to authorities hasn’t been conclusively identified, although officials “think the correspondence is authentic.”

The New York Times reported that a suicide note from the bomber said it was a “wake-up call,” not a terrorist attack.

“Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives?” he wrote in the notes app on his phone, saying that the country was “headed toward collapse” and that “our soldiers are done fighting wars without end states or clear objectives.”

“Why did I personally do it now? I needed to cleanse my mind of the brothers I’ve lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took,” he wrote.

Authorities said the 37-year-old was suffering from mental health issues.

However, in the letter to Shoemate, Livelsberger made much more startling accusations than the ones authorities are releasing, at the very least, starting with what he said was an explanation for a spate of drone sightings on the U.S. East Coast — sightings that would mean China was poised to destroy high-value American targets.

“What we have been seeing with ‘drones’ is the operational use of gravitic propulsion systems powered aircraft by most recently China in the east coast, but throughout history, the US,” he said. “Only we and China have this capability.”

He went on to claim that “China has been launching them from the Atlantic from submarines for years, but this activity recently has picked up. As for now, it is just a show of force and they are using it similar to how they used the balloon,” talking about the Chinese spy balloon which overflew the United States in the early months of 2023 with little interference from the Biden administration until after it had passed over to the Atlantic Ocean.

He went on to claim that “because of the speed and stealth of these unmanned [aircraft], they are the most dangerous threat to national security that has ever existed.”

He went on to claim that he was being tracked by the Department of Homeland Security or the FBI and that he was going to try to make it to Mexico. Authorities, however, claim that he wasn’t on their radar before the Cybertruck explosion.

As for the war crimes, he claimed that these included “airstrikes in Nimruz province Afghanistan in 2019” by the Trump administration, Pentagon, Drug Enforcement Administration and Central Intelligence Agency.

“The UN basically called these war crimes, but the administration made them disappear,” Livelsberger wrote in the alleged email/manifesto.

The FBI added during a media briefing they had “strong evidence” this email was from Livlesberger.

NEW: FBI says they have “strong evidence” that the email shared on Shawn Ryan’s show *was* sent by Livelsberger before the explosion. The statement was made just 1 hour after Ryan released the episode. In the email, the individual believed to be Livelsberger said the NJ drones… pic.twitter.com/9ZpGlmrPW0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 3, 2025

Now, of course, virtually everything behind this is speculative in nature — especially “gravitic propulsion,” which is a theoretical idea that, in practice, has mostly produced nonexistent or pseudoscientific returns using existing technology.

This, coinciding with claims that he was allegedly mentally ill, could explain the reason behind the explosion, though — as well as the reason why he chose a method of demise that left his phone and identification intact but his body charred beyond recognition.

As one commenter said, this could be “the reason why he went to Trump tower in a Cybertruck detonated with explosives would reach all the media, making his name well known, and that this would add credibility and a level of seriousness to his claims.”

He said his decision point OR Mexico. Indicating the reason why he went to Trump tower in a Cybertruck detonated with explosives would reach all the media, making his name well known, and that this would add credibility and a level of seriousness to his claims. It also adds some… — Individunity (@individunity) January 3, 2025

And, it would also indicate why a U.S. Special Forces member used inefficient explosives like gas and fireworks: He didn’t wish to kill anyone else but make spectacle.

Whatever the case may be, the email and the method of his demise will certainly give air to his claims, especially at a time for particularly low trust in our federal government and what it tells us. Obviously, these claims should be met with greater suspicion given what we know about the man who made them — but it still gives us a fuller idea what was going on inside the brain of a man apparently motivated by an apocalyptic dread of some greater force, be it real or imagined.

