Two Pit Bulls Abandoned by Owner Find Forever Home with 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Actor Dave Bautista

Two sweet Staffordshire bull terriers just received the greatest gift.

Their previous owner surrendered the two 6-year-old dogs to a shelter in Tampa, Florida, and the shelter’s staff could immediately see that “Maggie and Ollie” had a special bond.

Sadly, the two best friends were housed separately as they waited for adoption, and volunteers knew the dogs’ chances of ending up in the same family were slim. According to volunteers, the pups had spent their whole lives together.

“Although not kennelled together or listed as bonded they have lived together since they were pups so that in our opinion is BONDED,” a representative from the shelter wrote on Facebook.

Hoping that a kind stranger might be willing to adopt both dogs, the staff posted Maggie and Ollie’s story on social media.

“They just lost everything they knew and loved,” a representative wrote, adding, “They have no idea what they did to deserve this.”

The two pups had been abandoned after their owner had a baby and no longer wanted to spend time caring for them, according to WTVT. Then, after saying goodbye to their home and family, the dogs also had to say goodbye to one another.

“It just breaks my heart. They lived their whole life together,” the Facebook post continued. The shelter asked Facebook users to “please consider” adopting Maggie and Ollie together.

While the shelter recognized that not many people are looking to bring two dogs home at once, it wanted to do everything possible so that Maggie and Ollie didn’t have to lose one another on top of losing everything else.

And it just so happened that the dogs’ story made its way to the right pair of ears.

Not long after the original post circulated online, Maggie and Ollie were reunited, thanks to their new guardian, Marvel actor Dave Bautista.

Bautista, who portrays the character Drax in the Marvel film, “Guardians of the Galaxy,” stepped up in heroic fashion and brought the pair home.

“I needed them, they needed me,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of Maggie and Ollie playing together.

“These beautiful babies spent the first six years of their lives neglected and abused. And now they are going to spend the rest of their lives being spoiled and loved.”

Shelter workers confirmed that the actor is living up to his word, telling WTVT that Maggie and Ollie are being showered with love and affection in their new home. Bautista has provided everything from Tempur-Pedic dog beds to “doggy doors everywhere,” volunteers said.

But most importantly, they have each other.

