Tyson Beats Rape Allegations So Thoroughly That Suit Can Never Be Filed Again

A $5 million civil lawsuit alleging that boxer Mike Tyson raped a woman in Albany, New York, in the 1990s has been dropped.

The woman claimed she was attacked in a limousine after an evening with Tyson at a nightclub, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The lawsuit claimed that after the woman entered Tyson’s limo, “Tyson immediately started to touch me and attempted to kiss me. I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me. He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me.”

The suit was filed in 2023 under New York state’s Adult Survivors Act, which opened a one-year window for civil suits alleging sexual assaults that were beyond the criminal statute of limitations.

In a March 7 letter to the judge handling the case, Daniel Rubin, Tyson’s lawyer, said the suit was being dropped, according to the Daily Mail.

The letter said the woman, whose name was not released, would be “discontinuing this action with prejudice.”

That means that the suit cannot be refiled.

Tyson, who had served three years in prison on a 1992 rape conviction, had denied the woman’s claim.

“While not surprising, given the baseless allegations, we are pleased with the result,” Rubin said in a statement.

Do you think Tyson was falsely accused? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“A complete withdrawal of all claims without any compensation, concession or settlement of any kind from Mr. Tyson. This should never have been filed,” he said.

The two sides have filed a signed stipulation of voluntary dismissal, which means the case is officially over, according to USA Today.

Darren Seilback, the attorney representing the woman, said that on Feb. 4, the judge in the case rejected a motion in which she wanted to amend her complaint, saying that she had gotten the date of the alleged incident wrong in her initial filing.

She claimed in her amended complaint that the alleged incident took place on March 1, 1990, instead of March 1, 1991, as she initially alleged.

“We are extremely disappointed that the court did not allow us to amend the pleadings in the case,” Seilback said in a statement.

“It’s a shame our client’s case had to be dismissed on procedural grounds. We stand by our client’s account of the events and support her 100 percent,” the statement said.

“She argues that the evidence of the date of the event was not known to her until recently,” Judge Mitchell Katz said in rejecting the amended complaint.

“But this evidence includes the information known to her sister Kym Hertz, with whom she has an ongoing relationship, plaintiff’s own medical records and a hospital bracelet in her possession,” he said.

“Additional evidence supporting the identification of the date of the alleged rape was also in the possession of plaintiff’s sister-in-law, Sherry Waldron. None of this evidence or the sources of the same can be fairly characterized as, quote, ‘newly discovered,’ and none of it was unavailable to the plaintiff for obvious reasons,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.