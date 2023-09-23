UFC Announces Rematch of Championship Fight After Dana White Says Judge Should Be Investigated

Two UFC fighters will meet in the octagon for a rematch.

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko will face off once more after their Noche UFC flyweight championship fight in Las Vegas ended in a draw, according to MMA Mania.

Grasso maintained the UFC’s flyweight championship belt as a result of the split decision.

The scoring of the bout by referee Mike Bell has been closely scrutinized in the aftermath of the five-round fight, according to Bloody Elbow.

Some critics of Bell’s 10-8 split decision suspect that favorable grading was given to Grasso — a Mexican national — as a result of the fight taking place on Mexican Independence Day.

Alexa Grasso drops Valentina Shevchenko during the clash but at the end fight ended with split draw! 👏 Shevchenko believes she won but the judges felt the pressure of Mexican Independence Day and that is why they have the draw! 🤫👀#NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/0Qfet7lMB2 — The Hood (@TheHood56524232) September 17, 2023

UFC president Dana White pointed to the fight’s controversial scoring as cause for a rematch between the fighters.

“You have to do the rematch,” he said, according to MMA Mania.

Dana White says the Alexa Grasso/Valentina Shevchenko rematch has to be next. pic.twitter.com/DXkMaWOAEg — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) September 20, 2023

“We will rematch them. It’s the right thing to do. It’s the fight that needs to happen.”

White called for Mike Bell to face investigation for his scoring.

Dana White on Mike Bell giving a 10-8 Round to cost @BulletValentina the title: “This guy should be f*cking investigated for this. This is the craziest sh*t I’ve ever seen in my life.” pic.twitter.com/oZLODOclxj — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 20, 2023

Shevchenko — a Kyrgyzstani fighter who is nicknamed “Bullet” — broke her thumb in the first round of the bout, according to MMA Mania.

White made it clear that the timing of the rematch contest would be scheduled on the basis of Shevchenko’s availability.

“We’re comfortable with where [Shevchenko is] at as far as her injury.”

“We’re comfortable with it. She’ll probably start striking again in three months, a little less.”

