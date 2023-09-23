Share
News
Sports
UFC president Dana White said a rematch of the fight is "the right thing to do."
UFC president Dana White said a rematch of the fight is "the right thing to do." (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

UFC Announces Rematch of Championship Fight After Dana White Says Judge Should Be Investigated

 By Richard Moorhead  September 23, 2023 at 7:14am
Share

Two UFC fighters will meet in the octagon for a rematch.

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko will face off once more after their Noche UFC flyweight championship fight in Las Vegas ended in a draw, according to MMA Mania.

Grasso maintained the UFC’s flyweight championship belt as a result of the split decision.

Trending:
Biden Snubs Brazilian President by Walking Offstage Without Handshake, Viral Reaction Says It All

The scoring of the bout by referee Mike Bell has been closely scrutinized in the aftermath of the five-round fight, according to Bloody Elbow.

Should the two have a rematch?

Some critics of Bell’s 10-8 split decision suspect that favorable grading was given to Grasso — a Mexican national — as a result of the fight taking place on Mexican Independence Day.

UFC president Dana White pointed to the fight’s controversial scoring as cause for a rematch between the fighters.

“You have to do the rematch,” he said, according to MMA Mania.

Related:
Elon Musk Says a Cage Match with Zuckerberg Would Be Livestreamed on His Platform

“We will rematch them. It’s the right thing to do. It’s the fight that needs to happen.”

White called for Mike Bell to face investigation for his scoring.

WARNING: The following video contains language some may find offensive.

Shevchenko — a Kyrgyzstani fighter who is nicknamed “Bullet” — broke her thumb in the first round of the bout, according to MMA Mania.

White made it clear that the timing of the rematch contest would be scheduled on the basis of Shevchenko’s availability.

“We’re comfortable with where [Shevchenko is] at as far as her injury.”

“We’re comfortable with it. She’ll probably start striking again in three months, a little less.”

 

 

A Note from our Deputy Managing Editor:

I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing.

It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch.

Maybe it was because we wrote about Ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the January 6 detainees. Or ballot mules.

Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust.

Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers, and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites.

Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other new media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted.

 

We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up.

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




UFC Announces Rematch of Championship Fight After Dana White Says Judge Should Be Investigated
Potential Deadly Storm Expected to Make Landfall in US in Less Than 24 Hours
Budweiser Caves to PETA Demands Regarding Its Famous Clydesdales
Man Who Heard Missing F-35 Crash Goes Viral for Bizarre Interview: 'What in the World Is This?'
Missing Ex-NFL Player Makes Bizarre Statement on His Mom's Murder: 'It Had to Be the FBI'
See more...

Conversation