Breaking: Musk-Zuckerberg Fight Details Nearly Set - Italian 'Epic Location' Worthy of Gladiators

Tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will fight in an “epic location” in Italy in the coming months after Musk worked out a deal with the Italian government, he said Friday on his X social media platform, formerly Twitter.

A bout between Musk and the Meta CEO has been teased all summer, but no concrete details had been offered.

That all changed Friday morning when Musk said he had engaged in talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as well as the country’s minister of culture.

“The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC),” he tweeted.

The billionaire said a livestream of the fight would be carried on both X and Meta platforms.

“Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all,” Musk added. “I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”

He did not say whether the fight would occur at the Colosseum in Rome, but he hinted the historic venue could be its location.

“Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy,” Musk said.

He added that all proceeds from the fight would go to veterans.

Musk, 52, was also asked about the status of an MRI he posted about earlier in the week as he told his followers he might need surgery before he can take on Zuckerberg, 39.

“I spent 3 hours in an MRI machine on Monday. Bottom line is that my C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue,” he tweeted. “However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months.”

No date has been set for the fight.

In a post Friday afternoon on his Threads platform, Zuckerberg suggested Musk was in no hurry to fight him.

“If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me,” the Meta CEO said. “Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.”

UFC President Dana White previously offered to organize the fight, which was suggested as Musk and Zuckerberg took shots at one another online in June.

A feud between the two men commenced online after Zuckerberg launched Threads to compete with Twitter. The platform was billed as a “Twitter killer” but began to shed users quickly after its launch.

White told TMZ Sports on Thursday he is still involved in organizing the fight and that he, too, had spoken to the Italian government.

“I actually did have a meeting with the Minister of Culture’s team in Italy to actually hold that fight in the Colosseum if it would happen,” he said. “We’re talking.”

White said he believes a fight between two of the world’s richest men could bring in up to $1 billion in revenue.

“Think about how big that fight is — two of the richest, most powerful guys in the f***ing world are gonna fight on the biggest stage ever,” he told TMZ Sports.

“Who the f*** doesn’t wanna see that fight?” the UFC boss said. “That’s the kind of fight your f***ing grandmother would watch that fight.”

