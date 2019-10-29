UFC Fighter Walt Harris Asking Public for Help After 19-Year-Old Stepdaughter Goes Missing

UFC fighter Walt Harris is asking the public to help police find his 19-year-old stepdaughter, who has gone missing.

Aniah Blanchard last communicated with a friend at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday, police in Auburn, Alabama, said in a statement.

“If you have any leads on where our daughter is, please please please go to authorities, tell someone,” Harris said in a video posted on Twitter.

“Please help find my baby Aniah Blanchard she is missing,” he wrote on Instagram.

TRENDING: Audio Recording Blows Ukraine Scandal Wide Open, Appears To Confirm Ukraine-Hillary Connection

UFC also urged anyone who might know anything to help.

🚨 Missing Person: Aniah Blanchard. Last seen in the Auburn, Alabama area. Please contact the Auburn Police Department with any information at (334) 501-3140 or email FindAniahBlanchard@gmail.com @TheBigTicket205 pic.twitter.com/ANGXlgXwlr — UFC (@ufc) October 27, 2019

On Friday, Blanchard’s vehicle was found at an apartment complex in Montgomery, Alabama, Auburn police said in a statement.

The vehicle had damage to the right front fender and passenger’s side door.

NEW INFO: Police release new pictures of Aniah Blanchard’s car that does show damage to the vehicle. Investigators say upon the vehicle’s recovery, damage had occurred from when it was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in Auburn. Investigators now believe foul play is a possibility pic.twitter.com/d2O0IDFwtV — Mandy McQueen (@mandymcqueentv) October 27, 2019

On Monday, police released a piece of a surveillance video showing Blanchard making a purchase at a convenience store on South College Street in Auburn. Police said Blanchard’s car was later seen driving down South College Street early Thursday.

RELATED: MMA Star Colby Covington Says First Family Has Accepted Invite to UFC Event: 'I'm Making History in This Sport'

“The family is definitely looking for her safe return. You know, she’s somebody who’s fun-loving and has plenty of friends. If you see something, say something. Just continue to hope for the best and her safe return,” Takijah Heard, Blanchard’s cousin, said, according to WSFA-TV in Montgomery.

Angela Haley-Harris, Blanchard’s mother, said her daughter had met a young man Wednesday night but she knew nothing further about the individual her daughter met, WSFA reported.

“A young man that she had just met, and that is all. She didn’t say how she met him, where she met, where she was at. She was with a certain person and that she had just met him,” Haley-Harris said.

my best friend has been missing since Tuesday. She was going to meet a guy named Eric she met from a dating app. She was last seen in Auburn, AL wearing a black and white dress and drives a black Honda CR-V. Please RT and help me find her. pic.twitter.com/aLThmP3zlW — summer (@summer_whatley) October 24, 2019

“Right now, we need as many people I feel like as we can out searching for Aniah. This is definitely not Aniah. She would not have not come home,” Haley-Harris said.

Blanchard’s father, Elijah, said his daughter “would not leave” without telling anyone, ABC News reported.

“She always calls me at the end of the day to see how my day was,” he said. “She would never not contact somebody and let them know what she’s doing.”

Blanchard is a native of Homewood, Alabama, and a student at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, which is north of both Auburn and Montgomery.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.