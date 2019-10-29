SECTIONS
UFC Fighter Walt Harris Asking Public for Help After 19-Year-Old Stepdaughter Goes Missing

Walt Harris reacts after defeating Andrei Arlovski during UFC 232 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 29, 2018.Sean M. Haffey / Getty ImagesWalt Harris reacts after defeating Andrei Arlovski during UFC 232 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 29, 2018. Harris is asking for help in finding his missing stepdaughter. (Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published October 29, 2019 at 11:53am
UFC fighter Walt Harris is asking the public to help police find his 19-year-old stepdaughter, who has gone missing.

Aniah Blanchard last communicated with a friend at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday, police in Auburn, Alabama, said in a statement.

“If you have any leads on where our daughter is, please please please go to authorities, tell someone,” Harris said in a video posted on Twitter.

“Please help find my baby Aniah Blanchard she is missing,” he wrote on Instagram.

UFC also urged anyone who might know anything to help.

On Friday, Blanchard’s vehicle was found at an apartment complex in Montgomery, Alabama, Auburn police said in a statement.

The vehicle had damage to the right front fender and passenger’s side door.

On Monday, police released a piece of a surveillance video showing Blanchard making a purchase at a convenience store on South College Street in Auburn. Police said Blanchard’s car was later seen driving down South College Street early Thursday.

“The family is definitely looking for her safe return. You know, she’s somebody who’s fun-loving and has plenty of friends. If you see something, say something. Just continue to hope for the best and her safe return,” Takijah Heard, Blanchard’s cousin, said, according to WSFA-TV in Montgomery.

Angela Haley-Harris, Blanchard’s mother, said her daughter had met a young man Wednesday night but she knew nothing further about the individual her daughter met, WSFA reported.

“A young man that she had just met, and that is all. She didn’t say how she met him, where she met, where she was at. She was with a certain person and that she had just met him,” Haley-Harris said.

“Right now, we need as many people I feel like as we can out searching for Aniah. This is definitely not Aniah. She would not have not come home,” Haley-Harris said.

Blanchard’s father, Elijah, said his daughter “would not leave” without telling anyone, ABC News reported.

“She always calls me at the end of the day to see how my day was,” he said. “She would never not contact somebody and let them know what she’s doing.”

Blanchard is a native of Homewood, Alabama, and a student at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, which is north of both Auburn and Montgomery.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
