Three Children Missing Since 2017 Have Been Found After Alleged Abduction

Three children who were abducted from Saline County, Missouri, in 2017 were found in Texas on Thursday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Shawn Rodriguez allegedly took her three young children, Daniel, David and Ariana Olivera, in August 2017 and fled toward California.

All three children were under 7 years old at the time.

In 2019, the father of the three children was granted full custody of his children.

The three children were officially reported as missing in July of 2019.

In August, a warrant for Rodriguez’s arrest was issued for “parental kidnapping.”

“Rodriguez had been on the run since disappearing in 2017 and her whereabouts, along with the children, were unknown,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

That same month, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the U.S. Marshals Service for additional support.

“Basically, our role in all of these investigations is just to facilitate all of these resources for law enforcement and the medical examiners,” a spokesperson from NCMEC told The Western Journal in September.

The U.S. Marshals Service also helps law enforcement and strives “to seek out and arrest fugitives charged with violent crimes, drug offenses, sex offenders and other serious felonies. It also provides direct support to law enforcement agencies in tracking down and recovering missing children.”

By October, authorities had reasonable suspicion that Rodriguez and the three children were “hiding” in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area.

Deputy Marshals and local authorities teamed up together to locate them in an Arlington, Texas, home.

Three children reported missing in 2017 from #Missouri have been found in #Texas!https://t.co/DE4dcgkhao — NCMEC (@MissingKids) October 21, 2019

They took Rodriguez into custody on Thursday. She was scheduled to be extradited back to Missouri as of Friday.

The three children were taken into the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services until they could be reunited with their father.

The Western Journal has reached out to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for comment on this case. We will update this article if and when we receive a response.

