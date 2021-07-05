A fireworks shortage couldn’t happen at a worse time, right?

Unfortunately, according to Fox Business, Ohio-based Phantom Fireworks — America’s largest consumer-based retail fireworks company — says supply-chain issues and global shipment delays might dim this year’s Fourth of July celebrations.

“Like many other industries, the fireworks industry has also experienced delays due to shipment challenges facing the global market,” Alan L. Zoldan, the company’s executive vice president, said in a statement.

Amid the shortage, Phantom is encouraging all consumers to snatch up any fireworks they wish to purchase as soon as possible — or they might miss out on the most vibrant aspect of Independence Day celebrations.

But Phantom isn’t the only company experiencing shortages.

Reduced imports have impacted several other national fireworks suppliers, including KG Fireworks in Wisconsin and retailers in Michigan, Fox Business reported.

It’s no surprise that fireworks would fall victim to the same supply/demand issues that other industries experienced due to COVID-19.

One Detroit-area retailer predicted the shortage.

“We started buying this year’s stock last year, because last July, last August, we saw this coming,” Reed Miller, owner of Pro Fireworks, told WJBK-TV.

Again, we can blame shipping issues from China and high demands for a return to normalcy for this one.

After last year’s incessant COVID-19 restrictions that prevented large gatherings — including fireworks viewings — people long to celebrate not only the anniversary of our nation’s independence, but independence from the virus.

Fox News reported on Walt Disney World Resort’s plans to bring back its “Happily Ever After” and “Epcot Forever” fireworks shows after an over-one-year hiatus.

The resort also plans to ease its COVID restrictions as the number of vaccinated visitors continues to rise.

Other notable fireworks shows are set to take place, including President Joe Biden’s White House celebration to honor first responders, members of the military and essential workers,” according to The Associated Press.

But, unfortunately for some Americans, a fireworks shortage could only serve as a reminder of the past year’s sacrifices, including how much businesses suffered in America and around the world.

As we gather with family and friends this Fourth of July season, we can enjoy the loosened restrictions sweeping the nation and remember what this holiday is all about: freedom and independence.

That much will always be true — fireworks or not.

