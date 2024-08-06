UK News Station Cuts Feed as Muslim Protesters Surround Reporter

By now, the public is well aware that the establishment media are little more than left-wing pawns whose goal isn’t to objectively report the news, but to push liberal narratives.

In the latest Orwellian illustration, Britain’s Sky News abruptly cut a live feed on Monday after a horde of masked Muslim men surrounded and intimidated a female reporter.

At the time, Becky Johnson was reporting from Birmingham, where residents were peacefully protesting the mass wave of illegal immigrants being dumped into their community.

As she was speaking, a masked thug biked up to Johnson and yelled into the camera, “Free Palestine!” and “F*** the EDL!”

The EDL, or the English Defence League, is an activist group that opposes unchecked illegal immigration.

Johnson, who was taken aback by the interruption, apologized to viewers for the profanity.

As other masked men approached the camera, a Sky News anchor in the studio stopped the feed, saying, “We need to leave you there. And Becky, we’ll have security there.”

WARNING: The following videos contains language that some readers may find offensive.

Sky News journalist forced off air by muslim protestors in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/CHsls39uHd — JACK ANDERTON (@JACKGUYANDERTON) August 5, 2024

It’s clear the feed was cut to downplay threats or violence committed by Muslims. The British media have done this for decades.

Sky News deleted this clip. It shows one of the Muslim men in a balaclava holding a knife and attempting to slash the tyres of the Sky broadcast van. This isn’t ’protecting yourself’ or the actions of someone who is a victim, he should not get a free pass. pic.twitter.com/pWgNFl1Gn7 — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) August 5, 2024

Like the corporate media in the United States, left-wing Sky News has framed the anti-illegal immigration protests as violent riots being staged by racist white supremacists.

In reality, British citizens are protesting unfettered illegal immigration into Birmingham and other cities across the United Kingdom.

The unchecked illegal immigration epidemic has resulted in skyrocketing crime, including gang rapes of women and children and mass stabbings.

Even the BBC say that the people of Bolton held a peaceful protest, which was followed by hundreds of masked Muslims attacking everyone. Yet @Keir_Starmer already rattled that the Muslim vote went against him massively, cowers and lies to the public. pic.twitter.com/LKzY2xAUts — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 4, 2024

It’s absurd but predictable that the British media’s immediate reaction to Muslim threats and violence is to censor the news, so viewers can’t see what’s happening.

X user “Klaus Arminius” chronicled the chaos and violence that has erupted in the wake of the Birmingham protests, which have been hijacked by violent Muslim thugs.

WARNING: The following posts contains vulgar language, graphic images and images of violence that may be disturbing for some readers.

England: An elderly British man was attacked and badly beaten by a gang of Muslim immigrants. Police failed to protect him, instead he was allegedly arrested despite his entire face bleeding. pic.twitter.com/Yx5itAUBji — Klaus Arminius (@Klaus_Arminius) August 6, 2024

A lone White man is surrounded and beaten in England. https://t.co/icKHev7PNS — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) August 4, 2024

PRIME MINISTER, MSM, left wing and Islamic commentators we are waiting for you to condemn the MUSLIM DEFENCE LEAGUE! There are many of these videos of VIOLENT racially aggravated attacks on lone white men. We need a STATEMENT! RT if agree. #IAmBritish🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/R1maqpWYdU — I Am British 🇬🇧 (@IAmBritishReal) August 4, 2024

If you’re wondering what’s bothering actual British patriots, look no further than this meme. One of the main reasons The United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland Europe, and North America are in death spirals. pic.twitter.com/E6wgPvmmqA — Dane (@UltraDane) August 6, 2024

British Police: You’ve Made Some “Offensive” Comments on Facebook, and We’re Here to Arrest You After 3 young girls were brutally murdered, speech is the crime that police focus on. This type of sh*t is why Elon Musk believes, “Civil war is inevitable.”

pic.twitter.com/WERQw79haJ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 6, 2024

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, a Muslim and dual British/U.S. citizen, underscored that it’s not racist or Islamophobic for a nation to secure its borders.

“Any Muslim who is upset I am AGAINST unchecked immigration is an idiot,” Tate wrote Monday on X. “It is not anti Islamic to believe in passports and borders.”

He added: “Does Dubai allow unchecked immigration? Or is it some of the strictest in the world? Muslims who claim the UK should not have a border are hypocrites.”

Any Muslim who is upset I am AGAINST unchecked immigration is an idiot. It is not anti Islamic to believe in passports and borders. Does Dubai allow unchecked immigration? Or is it some of the strictest in the world? Muslims who claim the UK should not have a border are… https://t.co/ADylD2zDEx — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 4, 2024

Every nation has the right — indeed, the duty — to uphold its sovereignty and protect its citizens by securing its borders.

It’s disgusting that the U.S. blithely send millions of tax dollars to foreign countries, so they can protect their borders while leaving ours open to daily invasions. This insanity has to stop.

