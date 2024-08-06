Share
Commentary

UK News Station Cuts Feed as Muslim Protesters Surround Reporter

 By Samantha Chang  August 6, 2024 at 7:49am
By now, the public is well aware that the establishment media are little more than left-wing pawns whose goal isn’t to objectively report the news, but to push liberal narratives.

In the latest Orwellian illustration, Britain’s Sky News abruptly cut a live feed on Monday after a horde of masked Muslim men surrounded and intimidated a female reporter.

At the time, Becky Johnson was reporting from Birmingham, where residents were peacefully protesting the mass wave of illegal immigrants being dumped into their community.

As she was speaking, a masked thug biked up to Johnson and yelled into the camera, “Free Palestine!” and “F*** the EDL!”

The EDL, or the English Defence League, is an activist group that opposes unchecked illegal immigration.

Johnson, who was taken aback by the interruption, apologized to viewers for the profanity.

As other masked men approached the camera, a Sky News anchor in the studio stopped the feed, saying, “We need to leave you there. And Becky, we’ll have security there.”

WARNING: The following videos contains language that some readers may find offensive.

Should England address its illegal immigration problem?

It’s clear the feed was cut to downplay threats or violence committed by Muslims. The British media have done this for decades.

Like the corporate media in the United States, left-wing Sky News has framed the anti-illegal immigration protests as violent riots being staged by racist white supremacists.

In reality, British citizens are protesting unfettered illegal immigration into Birmingham and other cities across the United Kingdom.

The unchecked illegal immigration epidemic has resulted in skyrocketing crime, including gang rapes of women and children and mass stabbings.

It’s absurd but predictable that the British media’s immediate reaction to Muslim threats and violence is to censor the news, so viewers can’t see what’s happening.

X user “Klaus Arminius” chronicled the chaos and violence that has erupted in the wake of the Birmingham protests, which have been hijacked by violent Muslim thugs.

WARNING: The following posts contains vulgar language, graphic images and images of violence that may be disturbing for some readers. 

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, a Muslim and dual British/U.S. citizen, underscored that it’s not racist or Islamophobic for a nation to secure its borders.

“Any Muslim who is upset I am AGAINST unchecked immigration is an idiot,” Tate wrote Monday on X. “It is not anti Islamic to believe in passports and borders.”

He added: “Does Dubai allow unchecked immigration? Or is it some of the strictest in the world? Muslims who claim the UK should not have a border are hypocrites.”

Every nation has the right — indeed, the duty — to uphold its sovereignty and protect its citizens by securing its borders.

It’s disgusting that the U.S. blithely send millions of tax dollars to foreign countries, so they can protect their borders while leaving ours open to daily invasions. This insanity has to stop.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




