Umpire Caught on Hot Mic Talking Bad About Team He's Officiating - The Whole Stadium Heard It

 By Richard Moorhead  May 29, 2023 at 3:50pm
A Major League Baseball umpire was recorded bad-mouthing one team in a fashion that’ll have many fans questioning his impartiality.

Umpire Jeff Nelson announced that the Miami Marlins were challenging an out call at home plate in the 10th inning of a Saturday contest with the Los Angeles Angels.

However, Nelson didn’t realize his stadium mic was still on a few seconds later.

“Miami is challenging the out call at home plate,” Nelson first explained.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“They got their heads up their a**. Let’s go.”

Nelson’s profanity was audible to the entire stadium, with the Angels home crowd perhaps in agreement with his impatience to declare the Marlins baserunner out.

Do you watch MLB?

It’s unclear when — or if — Nelson became aware that he had just cursed out a team to an entire stadium, conduct that would be considered inappropriate for an umpire.

The Marlins ultimately did win the challenge — with a review determining Angels catcher Matt Thaiss wasn’t touching home plate during a force-out play that prevented the run.

“After review, the call is overturned, the runner is safe, the run will score,” a seemingly humbled Nelson explained of the challenge after review.

Nelson was serving as first-base umpire in the game.

CB Bucknor served at home plate.

Baseball managers were first given the ability to challenge calls in 2014, according to Sportskeeda — well after similar challenge rules were implemented in the NFL and NBA.

Baseball umpires and players have struggled with the introduction of a pitch clock in MLB this season, with both parties struggling to enforce the rules of a system that implements time limits to a sport that has long eschewed clocks.

The Marlins ultimately beat the Angels in an 8-5 extra innings contest, according to Larry Brown Sports.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




