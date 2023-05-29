Umpire Caught on Hot Mic Talking Bad About Team He's Officiating - The Whole Stadium Heard It

A Major League Baseball umpire was recorded bad-mouthing one team in a fashion that’ll have many fans questioning his impartiality.

Umpire Jeff Nelson announced that the Miami Marlins were challenging an out call at home plate in the 10th inning of a Saturday contest with the Los Angeles Angels.

However, Nelson didn’t realize his stadium mic was still on a few seconds later.

“Miami is challenging the out call at home plate,” Nelson first explained.

😂😂🤣 And it was a successful challenge for the @Marlins 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CWjiCsIynZ — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) May 28, 2023

“They got their heads up their a**. Let’s go.”

Nelson’s profanity was audible to the entire stadium, with the Angels home crowd perhaps in agreement with his impatience to declare the Marlins baserunner out.

Incredible umpire hot mic moment pic.twitter.com/BpdIlhG8F0 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 28, 2023

It’s unclear when — or if — Nelson became aware that he had just cursed out a team to an entire stadium, conduct that would be considered inappropriate for an umpire.

The Marlins ultimately did win the challenge — with a review determining Angels catcher Matt Thaiss wasn’t touching home plate during a force-out play that prevented the run.

The Angels thought they had an inning-ending double play but instead they give up another run because Matt Thaiss wasn’t touching home plate pic.twitter.com/ZJDeR4sYUp — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 28, 2023

“After review, the call is overturned, the runner is safe, the run will score,” a seemingly humbled Nelson explained of the challenge after review.

Nelson was serving as first-base umpire in the game.

CB Bucknor served at home plate.

Baseball managers were first given the ability to challenge calls in 2014, according to Sportskeeda — well after similar challenge rules were implemented in the NFL and NBA.

Baseball umpires and players have struggled with the introduction of a pitch clock in MLB this season, with both parties struggling to enforce the rules of a system that implements time limits to a sport that has long eschewed clocks.

The Marlins ultimately beat the Angels in an 8-5 extra innings contest, according to Larry Brown Sports.

