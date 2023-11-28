UN Set to Tell Americans to Drastically Decrease Meat Consumption
The United Nations wants a word on what you’re planning on having for dinner.
The globalist body’s Food and Agriculture Organization is slated to release a manifesto on altering the global diet during next month’s COP28 environmentalist event, according to Bloomberg.
The diet of Western and developed nations — most prominently that of the United States — will be a focus of the plan.
The annual meat consumption of Western societies dwarfs the intake of those living in Africa and Asia — the world’s poorest continents.
The United Nations’ Food & Agriculture Organization states that countries with #meat overconsumption must reduce their intake to reach #climate goals. Some ‘experts’ claim that people should not consume more than 15.7 kilograms of meat per person per year. The US is at 127! Good… pic.twitter.com/HFq3RhzouH
— jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) November 26, 2023
Some environmental extremists have long objected to modern-day livestock practices that fuel the world’s food supply, citing the carbon emissions created by animals ultimately consumed by humans.
The UN agency behind the program is led by Qu Dongyu, a former government official of the People’s Republic of China.
The bureaucrat has pointed to “agrifood systems” as a key topic of conversation for the event.
The #ClimateCrisis is happening now. @FAO is fully committed to help tackle climate change & ensure agrifood systems are part of the solution. Looking forward to attending #COP28 & supporting our Members, @UNFCCC and @COP28_UAE to implement a strong agenda for #ClimateAction. https://t.co/oPoPcAwqng
— FAO Director-General QU Dongyu (@FAODG) November 27, 2023
The organization has no power to compel sovereign nations to change their food practices.
Instead, the UN intends to spur voluntary change by advocating against meat consumption.
The United Arab Emirates — which is hosting the COP28 event — called on changes to the global diet in a July statement.
The Middle Eastern monarchy’s economy is entirely dependent on the production of fossil fuels — themselves long a topic of great consequence for environmentalists.
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida pointed to the inconsistencies between the UAE’s energy interests and its green advocacy against Western meat consumption in a Tuesday tweet.
Everyone knows global “climate goals” are a joke except the Biden Administration.
COP28’s host country, the United Arab Emirates, wants to expand oil production by more than 1/3 in the coming years and is using the climate conference to do it.
https://t.co/D2QAnvbJiX
— Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) November 28, 2023
The health and safety of faux meat products — some of which contain heavily-processed ingredients and even insects — have come into question.
