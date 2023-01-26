Two Insect Species Given Green Light as Food for Humans

“Would you like a side of crickets with that?” may actually be a question posed to European citizens at their local McDonald’s.

Yes, what was once a dystopian punchline has very much become reality, as the European Union has approved two more insect species for human consumption, according to Deutsche Welle.

The lucky denizens of the EU will now be able to purchase house crickets and the larvae of lesser mealworms for food.

Here’s a quick clip showing you some of those delectable mealworms:

House crickets, meanwhile, are exactly what they sound like. They are the garden-variety crickets that you spent your childhood chasing or feeding to your pet lizards.

And while the thought of nicknaming your next meal “Jiminy” before scarfing it down does sound like fun, these latest developments from Europe are in fact a sobering and damning vision of the future for mankind — should leftists get their way.

Look, if anyone out there wants to subsist on bugs, go for it. But to view insects as a wholesale replacement for traditional animal protein? That’s a non-starter for much of the world.

Yes, there are some countries where insects are a delicacy. And again, more power to them. But while this “novel food” movement might be worth a joke or smirk, it’s no laughing matter.

Just look at notable climate activist Bill Gates.

The globalist billionaire has been at the forefront of quite a bit of eco-nonsense (did you know he recently invested $12 million in preventing cow burps?), but his push against traditional protein has been particularly noteworthy.

Gates’ purchasing of farmland has even led people to accuse him of having shady ulterior motives.

It would be one thing if this was a random cause championed by Gates and nobody else. But that’s not the case. The World Economic Forum recently featured a speaker who said it would have a “big impact” if “a billion people stop eating meat.”

So why do the globalist elites want to do away with animal protein so badly?

People like Gates and groups like the WEF will make the argument that it’s to “save the planet” and combat “overpopulation.”

But there’s a much simpler reason why the globalist cabal wants you to stop eating meat: control. They want you to think a certain way, act a certain way, and even eat a certain way, lest you be blackballed from society.

So yes, there’s always a chuckle to be had at their expense every time the left tries to convince you to eat insect-based hot dogs or feed your dog insect-based pet food.

But don’t let that veneer of self-sacrifice fool you. There is nothing noble about eating bugs because a handful of elites think that’s what’s best for the world. Capitulating to those demands based on climate change and overpopulation is just abject hogwash.

Ronald Reagan famously said that the nine most terrifying words in the English language are “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

There may be an even scarier 10 words: “I’m from the government and I’m here to feed you.”

