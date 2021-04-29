Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina delivered the Republican Party’s response to President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress on Wednesday night, and it was apparently so effective that it forced Twitter to later stop a racist phrase from trending.

Scott summarily dismantled the leftist agenda pushed in Biden’s first 100 days in office. He particularly hit Democrats hard over their bizarre fixation on injecting race into every issue.

The senator also slammed Biden and Democrats over their lack of bipartisanship, their plans for more spending and their efforts to pack the Supreme Court with radical judges.

Scott at one point shared some of his own personal experiences with discrimination.

“Nowhere do we need common ground more desperately than in our discussions of race,” he said. “I have experienced the pain of discrimination. I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason. To be followed around a store while I’m shopping.

“I remember, every morning, at the kitchen table, my grandfather would open the newspaper and read it — I thought. But later I realized he had never learned to read it. He just wanted to set the right example.

“I’ve also experienced a different kind of intolerance. I get called ‘Uncle Tom’ and the N-word — by progressives. By liberals. Just last week, a national newspaper suggested my family’s poverty was actually privileged because a relative owned land generations before my time.”

That was a reference to a “fact check” about Scott’s family history last week in The Washington Post.

Scott later, in no uncertain terms, said: “America is not a racist country.”

“I get called Uncle Tom and the N word by progressives…I know firsthand, our healing is not finished,” Sen. Tim Scott says in GOP rebuttal of President Biden’s address to Congress, adding later, “Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country.” pic.twitter.com/EOet8AriSb — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 29, 2021

Leftists, apparently in order to prove him wrong, resorted to racist mudslinging on the cesspool that calls itself Twitter. Scott was referred to as “Uncle Tim” so many times that the phrase started trending on the platform.

Calling all cops to pull over @SenatorTimScott on his way home tonight for no reason. Let’s see how he reacts. #UncleTim — Mercedes B. Vescovi (@MerceV) April 29, 2021

Uncle Tim at the podium pic.twitter.com/CyS7onvwPE — Koptic King (@kopticking) April 29, 2021

Uncle Tim lost me when he said Biden was dividing us after he had sat quietly while Tang destroyed this country for four years. #BoyBye https://t.co/yXd8JV0LC3 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 29, 2021

We’ve got… Uncle Thomas on the Supreme Court and Uncle Tim in the Senate. Thankfully Uncle Ben is no longer in the executive branch.#UnclesGoneWild#StepNFetchItPosse#BootlickersRUs#WhatsTheMatterBossWeSick#HouseKneeGrows — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) April 29, 2021

Twitter eventually stepped in and blew the whistle on the phrase, a play on the “Uncle Tom” racial trope. Scott was allowed to be smeared as a token and subservient slave to white conservative masters, which is incredibly demeaning, to say the least.

After hours of appearing on the platform’s home page, “Uncle Tim” stopped showing up in Twitter’s featured trends.

Update from @Twitter, which says it is now blocking “Uncle Tim” from trending. https://t.co/3J4uJmmuXW pic.twitter.com/ICruBxHI5a — Tobias Hoonhout (@TJHoonhout) April 29, 2021

What does that say about those who pretend to fight what they call systemic racism and oppression?

On Wednesday, Scott was the face of American conservatism standing up against a radical, big-government agenda and against those who seek to stoke racial tensions and create racial strife in order to stay in power and manipulate people for their votes.

Scott challenged the left’s rhetoric, and as a result, he experienced actual racism from people who couldn’t handle that his words were coming from a free-thinking black man.

Democrats need the boogieman of racism and their obsession with identity politics in order to survive as a party. Without appealing to the emotions of the misinformed, the party would be seen as a platform for the bad ideas of lunatics, which it is.

Scott, a black senator elected in the South, is inconvenient proof that racism doesn’t run the world. On Wednesday, leftists attacked him because they didn’t like his ideas, and their first instinct was to smear him because of his skin color.

Being rebuked by a black conservative sent these people scurrying to use racist language in order to discredit him when in fact they only succeeded in revealing who they are.

Twitter’s leftists were so brazen in their attempts to smear Scott that the left-wing platform had to step in and stop them on their own behalf.

