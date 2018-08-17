Uncovered DOJ Texts Reveal Secret Fear of Being ‘Exposed’ Between Ohr, Christopher Steel

Communication between Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and Christopher Steele reveals Ohr’s deep involvement with the unverified dossier and the alleged surveillance of Trump campaign officials.

Fox News reviewed emails, texts and handwritten notes exchanged by the two men. Steele is the author of the dossier, which Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid Fusion GPS to create, and was used to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Steele, according to Ohr’s documents, was “very concerned about (former FBI Director James) Comey’s firing — afraid they will be exposed.”

According to Fox News, Steele had also asked Ohr to help with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska after rumors of U.S. imposed sanctions on Russia started circulating. They reportedly communicated even after Steele was cut as a source for giving confidential information to the media.

During his congressional testimony, former FBI agent Peter Strzok said that “the FBI received documents and material from Mr. Ohr.”

“Bruce Ohr, the fourth-ranking official at the Department of Justice, his wife works for Fusion GPS in the summer. He gets information and passed it to the FBI. That becomes the basis to spy on the Trump campaign, plain and simple,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity after Strzok’s testimony.

“This is the first time to my knowledge the FBI has admitted that, and it was good that we got some of that information out today.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced on Wednesday that Trump revoked former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance.

“First, at this point in my administration, any benefits that senior officials might glean from consultations with Brennan are now outweighed by the risks posed by his erratic conduct and behavior,” he said. “Second, the conduct and behavior far exceeded the limits of any professional courtesy that may have been due him.”

In addition to Brennan, according to The Hill, Sanders announced that Trump is reviewing security clearances for former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, former National Security Administration Director Michael Hayden, and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, among others.

On Friday, Trump said that he suspects he will “very quickly” revoke Ohr’s security clearance for his involvement in the dossier.

Ohr will testify before members of the Oversight and Judiciary Committees on Aug. 28, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Justice Department official will have to “answer why he had 60+ contacts with dossier author, Chris Steele, as far back as January 2016,” Rep. Mark Meadows said. “He owes the American public the full truth.”

House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy added, “We are going to be back and we are going to interview Bruce Ohr. Not in a public circus setting but in a deposition with no time limits and we are going to get to the bottom of what he did, why he did it, who he did it in concert with, whether he had the permission of the supervisors at the Department of Justice.”

