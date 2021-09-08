Path 27
Lifestyle

Unforgivable: Men Caught Abusing Horses in Sick Video

 By Amanda Thomason  September 8, 2021 at 3:12pm
Path 27

Sean and Dana Pietsch of Desert Foothills, Arizona, have put out a plea for help identifying two men who trespassed, vandalized property, and — worst of all — committed animal abuse.

The couple has two horses, both in their later years, both victims of an attack that took place Thursday.

Shortly after midnight, two males approached the older horse, 30-year-old Indy, and began to punch him and throw river rocks from a nearby wash at him. Put up in his stall for the night, Indy was unable to escape and paced frantically as they continued their onslaught.

At some point, their other horse, a 25-year-old palomino, came near to check on Indy, and then she was attacked too.

Sean said he feels horrible that they had no idea this was happening while they were in their home, just a few hundred feet away.

Trending:
White House Staffers Can't Bear to Watch 'Gaffe Machine' Biden, So They Mute His Speeches: Report

“I almost felt guilty that I was 200 feet away and didn’t know and didn’t stop it,” he told KNXV-TV.

The Pietsches first realized something was wrong the next day when there was a rock inexplicably taking up residence in Indy’s stall.



“We saw a river rock in his pen,” Sean said. “So we checked the security cameras and that’s when we discovered two individuals had come into the yard at 1 a.m. and were in here for about 30 minutes straight — assaulting the horses, throwing river rocks at them, punching them. All kinds of horrible, horrible things.”

Video shows the poor horse “crashing into the rails, trying to do everything to get away from them, to get out of his pen,” as Sean said.

“They could have killed him.”

The attack is especially heartbreaking considering the horse’s age.

“Indy’s 30,” Sean said. “He’s our old boy, but he lives a retired life.”

“This is supposed to be the good ol’ days,” Dana added. “And then this happens.”

Related:
Dog-Gone-It: After Dog Is Stolen in North Carolina, Owner Gets Shocking Delivery


After hearing the story, the community is up in arms, with people adding to the pool of money being raised as a reward for the identification of the suspects leading to arrest. Some people have made even more personal offers of help.

“People want to stake out, they want to do their part, they want to catch them,” Dana said.

“They want them found,” Sean added. “A lot of people are very hurt and very upset after seeing what was happening to these horses. But we don’t want any vigilante justice. … We want it to go through law enforcement.”

The donated cash reward is up to $1,895 on the couple’s GoFundMe, which they started by popular request. They said that they believe the men were locals, as no car was noticed, and they are probably young adults.

“Both are White Males, between the approximate ages of 16-22,” Dana’s Facebook post reads. “Suspect #1: Had a blue shirt, tan bottom, blonde hair, appears to be between 5’ 7” & 5’ 9”, approximately 150lbs.

“Suspect #2: Appears to have light colored top and pants, dark shoulder length curly hair, dark colored baseball cap with light colored writing on it, appears to be between 5’ 10” & 6’, approximately 155lbs.”

Thankfully Indy did not suffer any broken bones, though Sean noted that he’s more skittish now and he fears that the suspects will return.



“He is sore and whatnot,” Sean said of the horse. “I hope there’s no permanent damage.”

According to an update on Sean’s page, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division is on the case, and the attack is being taken seriously.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Unforgivable: Men Caught Abusing Horses in Sick Video
Déjà Vu: Man Saves Neighbor from Fire 20 Years After Losing Family in Blaze
Dog-Gone-It: After Dog Is Stolen in North Carolina, Owner Gets Shocking Delivery
Rollin' in the Deep: Man Survives Incredible 25-Foot Plunge After Being Swept Into Storm Drain
15 Years After Steve Irwin's Traumatic and Untimely Death, His Daughter Makes Beautiful Tribute
See more...

Conversation