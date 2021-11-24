Share
Unseen Footage: Trump-Hating, Anti-White Guards - Jan. 6 Prisoner Describes Horror Show He Found Inside Jail

 By Grant Atkinson  November 24, 2021 at 9:29am
Many Americans who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were arrested and imprisoned with no opportunity to call a loved one or even a defense lawyer.

“Capitol Punishment” tells some of their stories, and it premieres today – Thanksgiving Day. Get your copy of the new film now.

Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin was put in solitary confinement because of his involvement in the events of Jan. 6. In the film, he describes the un-American conditions he faced.

“They put me in a cell by myself, total solitary confinement, in a cell not much bigger than a walk-in closet,” Griffin said.


As for the prison employees, Griffin said they made their contempt for his political views known.

Court Docs Show Jury Found Rittenhouse Not Guilty for Different Charges on Separate Days – Report

“I don’t know how many times I heard the chants, ‘F Trump, F Trump, F Trump!’ And these are by guards that work there.”

Griffin gives even more shocking details about his time in prison in the documentary. Get “Capitol Punishment” today so you can hear the stories about Jan. 6 the establishment media will not cover.

In addition to facing political attacks, Griffin said he was mocked in prison because of his race.

“I don’t know how many times I was called an ‘effing white cracker,'” he said.


But the most chilling part of Griffin’s account comes when he describes the message given to him by the prison’s deputy warden at one point during his confinement.

“She leaned down to my cell and she spoke through the little slot that they were feeding me through,” Griffin said.

“And she said, ‘The only job these guards have is to keep your chest moving up and down.'”

American citizens are being subjected to this horrific treatment, and the establishment media remains silent.

To get the truth, order your copy of “Capitol Punishment” for its premiere today.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
