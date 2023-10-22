Share
Sports
News

US Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Breaks Silence on Her Teammates Kneeling During National Anthem

 By Jack Davis  October 22, 2023 at 1:02pm
Share

Soccer star Carli Lloyd said the kneeling by the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team had begun to pale as she approached her final Olympic match.

During the 2021 Tokyo Games, Lloyd was the only player on the team not to kneel. During an interview last week with CBS, she had to explain herself.

“In that moment, we were kneeling, it was right before kickoff,” she said in a clip posted to X. “So it wasn’t necessarily like a protest per se.”

“So we had done it every game and I knew that that was going to be my last world championship game so I wanted to stand. I’d kneeled all the other times,” she said.

She noted that was not during during the playing of the national anthem, but came just before kickoff.

Trending:
Terrified Administration Officials Try to Pull Biden Away as He Speaks to Media on Air Force One

“I just felt like I had done it five other times and I just wanted to stand for this one. That was it. There was no other, like, thought or anything,” she said.

Lloyd was asked if she thought the decision had an impact on viewers.

Do you agree with Lloyd’s decision to stand for the anthem?

“I’m sure, because I was the only one standing and everybody else was kneeling. I just thought that we had done enough of the kneeling and I just wanted to stand in my last world championship game,” she said.

Lloyd said she did not disapprove of the anti-racism sentiment that many who knelt said they were expressing.

“Look, there is no perfect nation. There’s a lot of things that need to be different. More respect that people need to show,” she said.

“I think we’ve gotten to a point where if it’s not a certain opinion, then other people can’t have their other opinions. It’s kind of contradicting itself. In that moment, I just kind of had enough of kneeling right before the game because we had done it for a whole year or so leading up,” Lloyd said.

When asked about the impact of the gesture, Lloyd said she supports “actionable change.”

Related:
College Student Gets More than He Bargained for After Taunting Ex-NFL Punter with Sign

“And I just felt like it was just like a thing to do. Like it was just beginning to feel like a thing to do. It was an empty stadium. I don’t know how many people were watching the game. It was 10 seconds before, it wasn’t like our team was wearing coats, of doing … it was a global thing people were doing,” she said.

As the hosts kept quizzing her about the message she sent by doing as she saw fit, Lloyd pushed back.

“I think people maybe look into things too much,” she said. “You’re asking me, ‘What was your reason?’ I kneeled five other times and my last game, I was just honed in. I wanted a medal. I wanted to just focus on that.”

In other comments, she said that as the team’s captain, she had not been a fan of kneeling when the fad began in 2016, promoted by teammate Megan Rapinoe in emulation of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, according to CBS.

“At that time, obviously there wasn’t a lot of other people that were doing that besides Colin Kaepernick and Megan Rapinoe decided to do that and I had conversations with Megan,” she said.

“This isn’t a personal thing. What she’s doing, it was distracting to our team. It was distracting other players to play, and I was a captain at the time as well so I said to her, ‘It’s not to dampen what you’re trying to achieve with it.’ It became [that] everything was focused on Megan kneeling and nobody was talking about the reasoning why, is what I was trying to get at. … We were all just getting tired of, we’re all just talking about her kneeling on the sideline.”

A Note from Our Staff:

Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists.

They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out.

We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one subscription to The Western Journal can make a real difference.

We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you.

Can we count on you for just a single subscription? The cost of a month-long subscription is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites.

Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please subscribe today.

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




US Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Breaks Silence on Her Teammates Kneeling During National Anthem
Biden Bought $2.75 Million Beach House in Cash Around The Time Hunter Texted Chinese Pal Urging $10 Million Deal: Report
War Drums: Carrier Strike Group Diverted as Chinese Naval Task Force Prowls Off Middle East
Bidenomics: Americans Falling Behind on Auto Payments at Record Rate, Mass Repossessions Looming
Fact Check: Did the Federal Budget Deficit Double in Just One Year Under Biden?
See more...

Conversation