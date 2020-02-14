UVA Student Chastises White People for the 'Space You're Taking Up' in Open Call for Segregation

Progressives preach to everyone that will listen that racism and discrimination of any kind are unacceptable. It is one of the few things they are correct about.

But, sadly, they only mean that discrimination and racism are only unacceptable against those they deem deserving. That does not include white people.

A University of Virginia student showed in a video shared this week that discriminating against white people is just fine, as long as it is done in the name of “multiculturalism.”

Leftists at the University of Virginia are dictating who is and who isn’t allowed in the new Multicultural Student Center. “Frankly there is just too many white people in here, and this is a space for people of color.” This kind of racist intolerance is NOT multicultural. pic.twitter.com/XkefKqfqLA — YAF (@yaf) February 12, 2020

That is the interesting thing about these words the left uses, like “diversity” and “multicultural.” If you check their definitions, they sound all-inclusive, welcoming of everyone.

But the more you hear leftists say them, the more it seems that those words really just refer to everyone who isn’t white.

In the recently captured viral video, a black female student makes an announcement in the school’s Multicultural Student Center.

She tells white people that she and other people of color feel unsafe with them around — and that they should be cognizant of it.

“If y’all didn’t know, this is the MSC and frankly there are just too many white people in here and this is a space for people of color,” the student said.

“So just be really cognizant of the space that you’re taking up because it does make some of us POC’s uncomfortable when we see too many white people in here.”

The video stops shortly after those remarks, but in my humble opinion, if anyone got up and left after that, they would have been even more ridiculous than she was.

Bullies like to be loud and intimidating but they are generally powerless when you do not cave to their bullying.

And in a rare case of a school not folding before such a bully, the University of Virginia stood its ground.

“In order to foster the diversity of experience and ideas that make UVA a great and good place to study and work, these centers are open to all members of the University community,” it said in a statement, according to The Cavalier Daily, the school paper.

Imagine that. A center labeled “multicultural” is open to all people. What a novel idea that is.

The video has received both backlash and praise, but consider what the response would have been had a white student said, “There are too many people of color in this room and it makes us white people feel uncomfortable.”

There would be calls for sensitivity training, the school would have to close as that training took place and staff might have to resign.

This is the legacy left by the divisiveness, the them-versus-us attitude of former President Barack Obama and his administration and what Democrats like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders want to bring back.

