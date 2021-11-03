Share
News
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe speaks to supporters during a Tuesday event in Falls Church, Virginia.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe speaks to supporters during a Tuesday event in Falls Church, Virginia. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

VA Election Night Chaos: Fairfax County Announces It Needs to 'Rescan' Ballots, Won't Report on Time

 By Michael Austin  November 2, 2021 at 6:07pm
Share

Given the current tensions regarding election integrity, the optics coming out of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Tuesday night are not good.

In Virginia’s gubernatorial race, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin has appeared to be outperforming expectations.

In fact, some outlets have already called the race for Youngkin.

Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report, for instance, took to Twitter to announce as much.

“I’ve seen enough: Glenn Youngkin (R) defeats Terry McAuliffe (D) in the Virginia governor’s race,” Wasserman wrote.

Trending:
Is the Rumor About Biden Pooping His Pants in Rome True?

While many counties have promptly reported their election results, however, deep-blue Fairfax County has missed the deadline to count early votes and has announced it needs to “rescan” the ballots.

This has reminded some voters of the 2020 election, when many counties that seemed to be firmly in Trump’s grasp were soon turned over to Biden after many delays in the counting.

Should Fairfax County be rescanning its results?

Now, rumors of election fraud regarding these incidents were later debunked — as it turned out, many of the ballots that had yet to be counted in 2020 were mail-in, which leaned heavily Democrat.

All that being said, given all of the controversies that came out of the 2020 election, many conservatives are troubled that officials in Fairfax haven’t figured out how to ensure the election results are reported in a timely manner.

“Fairfax County (dem strong hold) is delayed in reporting early voting numbers. Election officials say they won’t have results by the county’s self-imposed 8pm deadline. No word on why there’s a delay or when we can expect those results,” Kayla Gaskins of WAVY-TV tweeted.

Related:
'This Is Illegal Voter Suppression': Reports Emerge of Virginia Polling Places Wrongly Requiring Masks for Voters

Jackie DeFusco of WRIC-TV added that according to McAuliffe’s campaign, “a portion of the early votes in Fairfax County need to be rescanned and there is no set timeline for that yet. His staff says that could delay the results.”

“Fox News’ Bill Hemmer reports that Glenn Youngkin is now outperforming Donald Trump in many rural counties in the Virginia’s governor race,” reporter Kyle Becker wrote on Twitter.

“One would think that would portend well, but all eyes are now on Fairfax County for anticipated last-minute election hijinx.”

“I don’t know what’s going on with the Fairfax County delay and neither do you,” conservative commentator Jesse Kelly wrote.

“But this is why you don’t tell all the people worried about the last election to ‘shut up and stop being a conspiracy theorist’. You open the books and show them it’s clean. Now, trust is gone.”

One would assume most counties would want to avoid the scrutiny places like Maricopa County, Arizona, and Fulton County, Georgia, have since faced from the 2020 election.

Nevertheless, Fairfax County has missed its deadline and, oddly, it was Terry McAuliffe’s team who reportedly announced the need for a recount.

“McAuliffe’s camp says Fairfax County is delayed in reporting their vote count and we won’t know until after 8pm. Fairfax is Virginia’s most populated county,” The Hill’s Julia Manchester wrote.

Regardless, it appears that the “rescan” may not matter if early reports of Youngkin’s victory prove to be true.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa




loading
VA Election Night Chaos: Fairfax County Announces It Needs to 'Rescan' Ballots, Won't Report on Time
Never-Before-Seen Kyle Rittenhouse Video Shows the Moment the Mob Almost Got Him, Then He Shoots
Democrats' Tiki Torch Stunt Backfires, McAuliffe in Big Trouble on Election Day
Watch: Tired-Looking Biden Insults Boris Johnson by Checking His Watch During PM's Closing Remarks
Report: Lindsey Graham Demanded Police Shoot Unarmed Trump Supporters
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.