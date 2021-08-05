Path 27
Commentary

Valerie Jarrett Asked Struggling Americans to Fund the Obama Library While Barack Was Busy Preparing a Lavish Birthday Bash for Himself

C. Douglas Golden August 5, 2021 at 8:54am
Path 27

At this difficult time, when so many Americans are struggling to put food on the table, won’t you please think of the Obamas?

This, after all, is a family that’s given so much to America. And look what they’ve gotten in return! Sure, they have the two houses, one in a tony Washington, D.C., neighborhood and the other on even tonier Martha’s Vineyard.

But those lucrative Netflix and book deals aren’t going to last forever — and Barack is forbidden by the Constitution from getting his old job back.

And the former president isn’t getting younger. With his 60th birthday coming Aug. 4, former top Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett took to Twitter to plead for his supporters to kick in a little gift of their own — a donation to pay for the planned Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

“My dear friend @BarackObama is turning 60 tomorrow,” she tweeted Tuesday. “For his birthday gift, I’m asking you to chip in $6 or $60 to help us bring the Obama Presidential Center to life in Chicago.”

Trending:
Soros Sex Nightmare: Right-Hand Man Accused of Rape & Claiming to Rape Own Daughter

This came, as Fox News reported, as the former president was preparing “a birthday party critics say would make Jay Gatsby blush – 475 guests, 200 staffers all squeezed together on his $11.75 million estate sprawling over 29 idyllic acres of Martha’s Vineyard.”

The party was planned for Friday.

Was this request for money inappropriate?

But on Wednesday, Obama’s actual birthday, the former president’s spokeswoman announced that the massive event — criticized as a potential “superspreader” in the coronavirus pandemic —  was going to be downsized “significantly,” ABC News reported.

“Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends,” spokeswoman Hannah Hankins told the media, according to ABC.

By then, however,  Jarrett’s tweet had already met with plenty of derision:

Related:
Roseanne Roars Back to Public Stage, 'Tends To Believe' Michelle Obama Helped Get Her Fired

But hey, that center isn’t going to pay for itself.

As Fox News noted, the Obama center is a $500 million project scheduled to be built in Jackson Park on Chicago’s South Side, but it’s currently caught up in a federal review.

Sure, Obama’s already gotten over $1 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Boeing and Microsoft, as Fox reported.

But Jarrett’s tweet sounded desperate. So maybe you could do your part and give Obama “$6 or $60.” Help a former president out.

How badly could Americans be hurting, after all? Aside from the fact that over four in 10 Americans have taken pay cuts or faced layoffs since the pandemic started, according to CBS News.

The numbers come from a report from the Pew Research Center released Friday that showed that roughly “half of all adults who are not retired say the pandemic has made it harder for them to reach their financial goals. This rises to 58% for lower-income people.”

But then, it was lower-income Americans who faced the biggest hit during the economic shutdowns — not only did they face a bigger drop in income, they also weren’t able to cut expenses, since they were spending more of their income on necessities in the first place.

“Upper-income adults are also more likely than those with middle or lower incomes to say they have been spending less and saving more money since the coronavirus outbreak began,” Pew’s report found.

Eight in 10 high-income Americans said they spent less, but only a third of low-income Americans did.

But just think: The Democrats, the party of the working person and the impoverished, they’ll have so much to be grateful for whenever that $500 million library opens.

And in the meantime, maybe Obama will invite one or two of them to his shindig once he reschedules it — as the help, of course, but at least they’ll might be invited.

Until then, let them eat COVID lockdowns.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




loading
Group Pleads with Federal Judge to Take Immediate Action and Stop Biden's 'Unlawful' Order
Valerie Jarrett Asked Struggling Americans to Fund the Obama Library While Barack Was Busy Preparing a Lavish Birthday Bash for Himself
Biden Urged to Issue Another Sweeping Order, This Time Against the Unvaccinated
Texas City Begins Construction After Seeing 'Alarming' Thing from Federal Government
After Apologizing for 'Offensive' Old Episodes, 'Muppets' Proudly Introduces Transgender Princess
See more...

Conversation