Path 27
Sports
News

Video Appears to Show LeBron's Aggressive Interaction with Fan, Puts Hands on Him Before Security Lets NBA Star Walk Out

Jack Davis August 1, 2021 at 12:41pm
Path 27

King LeBron James let one peasant know his place in a video making the rounds on social media.

The video, shot Friday night at an Usher concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, shows what happened to one mortal who got too close to the controversial NBA star.

James delivered a shove and then plowed on, escorted by a phalanx of security people to ensure no one else came within shoving range.

Trending:
Biden Handler Slips Him Note Saying Something's on His Chin, He Appears to Wipe It Off and Eat It

James, who seems to have as many critics as he has fans, was rebuked for his attitude.

“He shouldn’t ever need to put his hands on anyone. He damn sure shouldn’t ever need to put his hands on someone when cameras are rolling,” wrote David Hookstead of the Daily Caller.

“If he feels someone is too close, then get security to deal with it. What you don’t do is make physical contact.

Are you sick of LeBron James' behavior?:

“Also, that guy didn’t appear to be doing anything other than trying to take a picture. Was any of this necessary? LeBron is a giant next to him. He could have just kept it moving and nothing would have happened,” he wrote.

Hookstead then got to the bottom line: “Of course, it’s LeBron James and he thinks he can do whatever he wants!”

Twitter was full of opinions.

Related:
NBA Finals MVP Skewers LeBron, Others Who Ditched Their Cities to Join 'Super Teams'

Commentator Sophie O’Hara, writing on Wayne Dupree.com, said her takeaway was that money has not bought James happiness.

“Have you noticed that LeBron always looks so miserable and unhappy?  He reminds me of Michelle Obama, who always walks around with a scowl on her face,” she wrote.

“These people have been gifted so much, but they’re just nasty and negative all the time,” she wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
After He Spent Nearly a Decade in Hiding, This 1 Little Detail Found Flapping in the Wind Gave the Location of Osama Bin Laden
Olympian's Overzealous Victory Celebration Ends Up Costing Him More Than He Ever Imagined
Video Appears to Show LeBron's Aggressive Interaction with Fan, Puts Hands on Him Before Security Lets NBA Star Walk Out
Despite Allowing 35,000-Person LGBT Pride Parade Last Weekend, Major City Bans Anti-Lockdown Protests
Dem Rep Demands House Return from Vacation, Extend Eviction Moratorium
See more...

Conversation